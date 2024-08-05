Biomednewsbreaks - Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) CEO Featured In Latest Bell2bell Podcast, Recorded Live At AAIC 2024

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Annovis Bio

(NYSE: ANVS) , a late-stage, clinical-drug company pioneering transformative therapies for neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's (“AD”) and Parkinson's disease (“PD”), is spotlighted in the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast, released by IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the community. The episode, which featured Annovis Bio founder, president and CEO Dr. Maria Maccecchini, PhD, was recorded live from the Alzheimer's Association International Conference(R) 2024 (“AAIC”).

During the episode, Maccecchini and IBN's Stuart Smith discussed the results of the company's recent phase 3 Parkinson's study of its lead drug candidate, buntanetap. Maccecchini talked about how the scientific community is reacting to the promising data and what buntanetap could mean for the future of neurodegenerative disease treatment. She also noted Annovis Bio's plans moving forward, including potential regulatory milestones and upcoming clinical trials designed to further validate the efficacy and safety of buntanetap in treating both Parkinson's and Alzheimer's diseases.

“Our phase 3 data indicate that buntanetap has the potential to significantly improve the quality of life for Parkinson's patients,” said Annovis Bio founder, president and CEO Dr. Maria Maccecchini, PhD, during the episode.“Being able to share these findings live from AAIC, one of the most prestigious events in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's research, underscores the importance of our work and the promise it holds for patients.”

About Annovis Bio Inc.

Annovis Bio is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, and is dedicated to addressing neurodegeneration in diseases such as Alzheimer's disease ("AD") and Parkinson's disease ("PD"). The company's innovative approach targets multiple neurotoxic proteins, aiming to restore brain function and improve the quality of life for patients.

