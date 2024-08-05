Cryptonewsbreaks Upstream Looks At First Week Of Spot Ethereum ETF Trading

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Upstream, a MERJ Exchange stock and global trading app, is reporting on the first week of trading for spot exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). According to the article, spot Ethereum ETFs began trading on July 23, 2024; the ETFs were offered by entities such as BlackRock, Fidelity, 21Shares, Bitwise, Franklin Templeton, VanEck and Invesco Galaxy, which also offer spot ETFs. Spot Ethereum ETFs started strong with more than $1 billion in trade volume

on the first day, representing 23% of the volume seen by ETFs on their launch.

Upstream noted that Ethereum ETFs, which are similar to traditional ETFs and Bitcoin ETFs, track the price of Ethereum, which is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency, without investors directly owning the cryptocurrency. This approach provides a way for investors who are more familiar with regulated U.S. exchanges to participate in the crypto market.

“While the U.S. Ether ETF launches are an exciting milestone for the crypto and greater blockchain community, hurdles like account minimums, market hours and phone regulatory hurdles may still be limiting international participation,” said the Upstream article.“This is where Upstream believes we can make a difference. Upstream, a MERJ Exchange market and global stock trading app, works to make it easier for international investors to access U.S. and international equities. Upstream is actively accepting applications for both ether and bitcoin ETFs to list.”

To view the full article, visit



About Upstream

Upstream is a MERJ Exchange market. MERJ Exchange is a licensed securities exchange, an affiliate of the World Federation of Exchanges, a National Numbering Agency and a member of ANNA. MERJ is regulated in the Seychelles by the Financial Services Authority, an associate member of the International Association of Securities Commissions (“IOSCO”). MERJ supports global issuers of traditional and digital securities through the entire asset life cycle from issuance to trading, clearing, settlement and registry. It operates a fair and transparent marketplace in line with international best practices and principles of operations of financial markets. For more information about the company, visit

.

About CryptoCurrencyWire

CryptoCurrencyWire

(“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CryptoCurrencyWire

New York, NY



212.994.9818 Office

...

CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by

IBN