WCG Announces The Acquisition Of Array, Introducing A Unique, Integrated Clinical Research Training Solution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WCG, the global leader in providing solutions that measurably improve the quality and efficiency of clinical research, today announced the of Array , a leading content engagement partner for life sciences events that offers a unique combination of data, technology, and engagement services proven to enhance business results and drive actionable insights. The addition of Array expands WCG's training capabilities to now offer a unique, integrated training solution, enabling sites, investigators, and raters to successfully advance clinical research.

Together, WCG and Array's integrated training solutions aim to accelerate start-up timelines, enhance quality and safety, and alleviate the burden on sites and study teams, ultimately improving and saving lives through clinical research.

"The clinical research industry faces significant challenges in providing top-notch training for sites and investigators," commented Sam Srivastava, chief executive officer, WCG. "The integration of Array into the WCG ClinSphereTM

technology platform enables a more comprehensive training solution. The combined solution of Array and WCG's InvestigatorSpace® uniquely caters to individual needs via synchronous and asynchronous training methods while utilizing real-time data and insights to optimize engagement and outcomes."

"For the past 20 years, we have been dedicated to making life science meetings and training more effective and engaging, with a focus on knowledge transfer. We are thrilled to join WCG to continue the important work of improving lives by accelerating clinical research, together," said Marc Crawford, chief executive officer, Array.

About WCG

WCG is a global leader of solutions that measurably improve and accelerate clinical research. Biopharmaceutical and medical device companies, contract research organizations (CROs), research institutions, and sites partner with us for our unmatched expertise, data intelligence, and purpose-built technology to make informed decisions and optimize study outcomes, while maintaining the highest standards of human participant protection. WCG raises the bar by pioneering new concepts, reimagining processes, fostering compliance and safety, and empowering those who perform clinical trials to accelerate the delivery of medical therapies and devices that improve lives. For more information, please visit wcgclinical or follow us on LinkedIn or X @WCGClinical .

About Array

Array is a content engagement partner for life sciences events – with over 20 years' experience at over 10,000 events. Array's unique combination of technology and services is proven to improve business results by engaging more than 90% of audience members and increasing knowledge transfer while collecting meaningful analytics down to the individual participant level for actionable insights. Array combines technical support, event production expertise, and analytics interpretation and guidance to maximize the impact of in-person, virtual, and hybrid life sciences events. For more information about Array, please visit arraylive.

