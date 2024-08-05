(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WallachBeth Capital LLC, a leading provider of capital markets and institutional execution services, announced today that in connection with the BioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ: BIAF ) warrant exercise agreements dated August 2, 2024, with three existing accredited investors, such accredited investors have exercised outstanding warrants to purchase an aggregate of 1,041,667 of the Company's shares of common stock (the "Existing Warrants") at an exercise price that was reduced from $1.64 to $1.25 per share, for gross cash proceeds of approximately $1,302,083 and in consideration of such exercise, the exercising holders received in a private placement new unregistered warrants (the "New Warrants") to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,302,083 shares of common stock (equal to 125% of the shares of common stock issued in connection with the exercise of the Existing Warrants).

The New Warrants have an exercise price of $1.50 per share and are initially exercisable on the date that stockholder approval of the exercise of the warrants is obtained and will expire five years from the date of such approval.

WallachBeth Capital also announced today that BioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ: BIAF ) has closed its previously announced securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor for the purchase and sale of 360,000 shares of common stock in a registered direct offering and, in a concurrent private placement, common warrants (the "Private Warrants") to purchase up to 450,000 shares of common stock (together with the registered direct offering) at a combined purchase price of $1.25. The Private Warrants have an exercise price of $ 1.50 per share, are initially exercisable on the date that stockholder approval of the exercise of the warrants is obtained and will expire five years from the date of such approval.

The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $450,000, excluding any proceeds that may be received upon the exercise of the Private Warrants and before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company.

WallachBeth Capital acted as sole placement agent for the registered direct offering and financial advisor for the warrant inducement transaction.

The common stock was issued in a registered direct offering pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-275608) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and declared effective by the SEC on Nov. 27, 2023. The Private Warrants to be issued in the concurrent private placement and the shares issuable upon exercise of such warrants were offered pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of under Section

4(a)(2) thereof and Regulation D promulgated thereunder and have not been registered under the Securities Act or applicable state securities laws. A prospectus supplement describing the terms of the proposed registered direct offering will be filed with the SEC and available on the SEC's website located at . Electronic copies of the prospectus supplements may be obtained, when available, from WallachBeth Capital, LLC, via email at [email protected] , by calling +1 (646) 237-8585, or by standard mail at WallachBeth Capital LLC, Attn: Capital Markets, 185 Hudson St., Suite 1410, Jersey City, NJ 07311, USA.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sales of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

About WallachBeth Capital LLC:

WallachBeth Capital offers a robust range of capital markets and investment banking services to the healthcare community, connecting corporate clients with leading institutions. The firm's experience includes initial public offerings, follow-on issues, PIPE offerings, and private transactions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the anticipated exercise of warrants, the anticipated gross proceeds from the Company's offering of securities and the expected closing of the offering. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will" and similar expressions, or the negative of these words. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties included under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed with the SEC from time to time. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

