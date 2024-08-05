SNF To Acquire Pfp Industries And Ace Fluid Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RICEBORO, Ga., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

SNF, the global leader in water-soluble polymers, has taken a significant and strategic step forward by signing agreements to acquire PfP Industries and Ace Fluid Solutions. The target closing dates are imminent. These strategic acquisitions reinforce SNF's commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions and underscores SNF's dedication to driving long-term value for our upstream oil and customers.

PfP Industries is a global leader in 'dry on the fly' and slurry friction reducer technologies and applications. It has been a trusted solution provider for decades. Similarly, Ace Fluid Solutions, with its expertise in fluid management, has built a strong reputation for offering innovative technologies and unparalleled service to its customers in the Permian Basin.

"These acquisitions showcase SNF's continuous dedication to providing innovative and tailored solutions to the oil and gas industry. We will be able to offer in each basin a diverse array of friction reducers in the form of an emulsion, slurry, or dry, which can be linked to additional frac fluid chemistry, such as surfactants, scale control agents, guar, crosslinkers, and other water treatment products and services to support a complete offering. The combination of PfP, ACE, and SNF gives us the best-in-class product lines and services to meet our customers' specific needs." – Brian Satterfield, VP of SNF Oil and Gas.

The integration timeline for PfP Industries and Ace Fluid Solutions will be communicated in due course.

SNF is a specialty chemical group based in Andrezieux, France, whose products contribute to treating, recycling, preserving water, saving energy, and reducing carbon footprint. A pioneer in soft chemistry, SNF has long been present on all continents, employing 8,150 people, including 2,300 in the U.S.A. Innovation and movement towards a cleaner, less carbon-intensive world are great accelerators of SNF's growth, achieving a turnover of €4.5 Billion in 2023.



