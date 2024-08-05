Fnac Darty: NOTICE OF SUSPENSION OF THE REVIEW PERIOD BY CONSOB

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ivry-sur-Seine, France - August 5, 2024, 8:00 pm CEST

PRESS RELEASE

NOTICE OF SUSPENSION OF THE REVIEW PERIOD PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 38, PARAGRAPH 1, OF THE REGULATION ADOPTED BY CONSOB BY NO. 11971 OF MAY 14, 1999, AS SUBSEQUENTLY INTEGRATED AND AMENDED (THE“ISSUERS' REGULATION”).

With reference to the offer document filed with Consob on July 29, 2024 (the“Offer Document”) concerning the voluntary public tender and exchange offer (the“Offer”) pursuant to Articles 102 and 106, paragraph 4, of the Italian Legislative Decree no. 58 of February 24, 1998, as subsequently integrated and amended (the“CFA”), launched by Fnac Darty SA (“Fnac Darty”) and RUBY Equity Investment S.à.r.l. (“Ruby” and together with Fnac Darty, the“Offerors”) for all of the ordinary shares of Unieuro S.p.A. (“Unieuro”) not already held by the Offerors, including the treasury shares directly or indirectly held, from time to time, by Unieuro, the Offerors inform that, pursuant to Article 102, paragraph 4, of the CFA, Consob requested certain additional information, ordering the suspension of the review period for the approval of the Offer Document until such additional information is provided and, in any event, for a period not exceeding 15 days from today's date.

The reopening of the review period will be promptly disclosed to the market pursuant to Article 38, Paragraph 1, of the Issuers' Regulation.

About Fnac Darty

Operating in 13 countries, Fnac Darty is a European leader in the retail of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics and domestic appliances. The Group, which has almost 25,000 employees, has a multi-format network of more than 1,000 stores at the end of December 2023, and is ranked as a major e-commerce player in France (more than 27 million unique visitors per month on average) with its three merchant sites, fnac.com, and A leading omnichannel player, Fnac Darty's revenue was around €8 billion in 2023, 22% of which was realized online. For more information:

CONTACTS

ANALYSTS/INVESTORS

Domitille Vielle – Head of Investor Relations – ... – +33 (0)6 03 86 05 02

Laura Parisot – Investor Relations Manager – ... – +33 (0)6 64 74 27 18

PRESS

Audrey Bouchard – Head of Media Relations and Reputation – ... – +33 (0)6 17 25 03 77

