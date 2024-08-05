Planet Fitness Franchise Groups Raise Over $36,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMP HILL, Pa., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, several leading Planet franchise groups, including National Fitness Partners (NFP), Taymax, TGE3 and Davis-NEOFitness, announced that their month-long campaign to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital raised more than $36,000 to help kids battling cancer. This is the first year that Planet Fitness franchise groups have raised funds to support St. Jude.

During the June campaign, these franchise groups encouraged their members to donate to St. Jude at their 300+ Planet Fitness locations through donations at the register or by using a QR code. In addition, NFP encouraged club members to participate in the campaign by tracking their mileage on designated treadmills at each of their locations, which raised nearly $10,000.

“National Fitness Partners is committed to helping the next generation lead healthier lives, and we're grateful for the support of Taymax, TGE3 and Davis-NEOFitness,” said Stephen Kindler, Jr., President and CEO of National Fitness Partners.“St. Jude provides expert medical care for their patients and continues to make research discoveries that will lead to better cancer treatments. We are proud to support this lifesaving work to help kids in our communities.”

St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Their researchers and doctors work together to turn laboratory breakthroughs into lifesaving treatments for children from across the United States and around the world. St. Jude freely shares their scientific discoveries, and families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food.

About National Fitness Partners

National Fitness Partners is a private equity held Planet Fitness franchisee based in Camp Hill, Pa. National Fitness Partners owns and operates 149 Planet Fitness locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. National Fitness Partners is one of the largest franchisee organizations within the Planet Fitness system and is backed by Argonne Capital, a private equity firm based in Atlanta, which specializes in franchise-based middle-market investments.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of March 31, 2024, Planet Fitness had approximately 19.6 million members and 2,599 stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

