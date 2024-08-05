Ex-Google Employee Launches DIY Pest Control Subscription, Cutting Costs For Homeowners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- James Schoen, Co-founder of TrumbugQUEEN CREEK, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- After a successful career in tech and marketing, including roles at and as a marketing director at a major bank, James Schoen is taking a groundbreaking approach to the pest control industry with his company, Trumbug. Armed with an MBA from the University of Michigan and an insider's understanding of digital strategy, James is now applying his expertise to disrupt the $24 billion pest control industry, traditionally dominated by service providers.“I was paying $700 annually for pest control services that I could effectively manage myself,” says James.“I realized that the majority of pesticides used by professionals are actually available for general use in most states. This opened my eyes to the potential savings homeowners could achieve.”Trumbug not only simplifies DIY pest control but also ensures that homeowners have access to professional-grade products without the professional price tag. This approach is part of James' broader vision to democratize home maintenance services, providing consumers with the knowledge and tools to perform essential services on their own.The average American pays between $400 to $950 annually for general pest control services. This price can get higher for targeted pest control treatments. A significant portion of this cost is allocated to sales commissions, technician salaries, and overhead expenses, including fleets of vehicles, gasoline, and equipment. Conversely, DIY pest control options cost Americans between $50 to $200 annually, depending on the products used. However, these DIY solutions often lack the effectiveness and professional guidance necessary to manage pests thoroughly.Trumbug bridges this gap by offering substantial cost savings over both traditional and DIY pest control methods. By eliminating overhead expenses such as sales commissions and technician salaries, Trumbug can deliver professional-grade pest control solutions at a fraction of the price. Their subscription service , starting at just $11 per month, provides a cost-effective, tailored approach to pest management, protecting homeowners from over 100 common household bugs . In addition, Trumbug offers contract-free service, allowing easy and hassle-free subscription cancellations at any time.“By empowering homeowners to take control of their home, we're not just saving them money-we're also giving them confidence and skills that extend beyond pest control,” James explains.James' journey from tech giant to pest control innovator is not just about changing careers but about changing an industry. His transition included becoming a certified pest control technician to truly understand and transform the pest control process.Looking ahead, James hints at plans to expand Trumbug's model to other home services, focusing on areas where homeowners may not realize DIY options are feasible.“There's a significant opportunity to expand our approach to other products and services that are traditionally outsourced at a high cost,” he adds.For more information about Trumbug and to learn how you can take control of your home pest management, visit trumbug .About Trumbug:Trumbug offers a DIY pro-grade pest control subscription service that empowers homeowners to effectively manage unwanted bugs at a fraction of the cost of traditional services. Founded by James Schoen, a former Google employee and director of marketing at a publicly traded bank, Trumbug is set to redefine the standards of the pest control industry.

