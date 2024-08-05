Prestosmile® Teams Up With Dental Practice Solutions To Revolutionize Hygiene Profitability In Dentistry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PrestoSmile®, the leading innovator in AI-powered dental solutions, is thrilled to announce its latest partnership with Dental Practice Solutions, a renowned expert in hygiene profitability strategies as the latest My Presto Guru TM. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the dental industry, combining the cutting-edge technology of PrestoSmile® with the unparalleled expertise of Dental Practice Solutions to drive profitability and success for dental practices worldwide.By joining forces with Debbie Seidel Bittke RDH, BS, the CEO of Dental Practice Solutions, as a hygiene profitability guru, PrestoSmile® aims to empower dental practices with a comprehensive solution that maximizes efficiency, profitability, and patient satisfaction. The synergy between PrestoSmile®'s advanced AI capabilities and Dental Practice Solutions' proven strategies is set to redefine the standards of excellence in dental care.Billie, the CEO of PrestoSmile®, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "At PrestoSmile®, our mission has always been to empower dental professionals with innovative solutions that drive growth and success. Teaming up with Dental Practice Solutions allows us to combine our strengths and expertise to deliver unparalleled value to our customers."Debbie Seidel Bittke, the CEO of Dental Practice Solutions, shared her excitement about the collaboration, saying, "We are thrilled to partner with PrestoSmile® to revolutionize hygiene profitability in the dental industry. Our customized solutions and results-driven approach, combined with PrestoSmile®'s cutting-edge technology, will empower dental practices to thrive and excel in today's competitive landscape."Debbie's motto is "You decide, we empower you, and then we grow together." Together, PrestoSmile® and Dental Practice Solutions are committed to empowering dental practices to achieve new levels of success and profitability.For more information about PrestoSmile® and Dental Practice Solutions, visit their respective websites at and

