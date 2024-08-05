Gridmatrix Partners With HDR And Metroplan Orlando To Deploy AI Road Safety Software In Seminole County Florida

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GridMatrix, the leading provider of cloud-based advanced traffic analytics solutions, is proud to announce a new project in partnership with HDR, a renowned engineering and consulting firm, to enhance traffic management infrastructure in Seminole County, Florida. GridMatrix will offer its real-time analytics and alerts system to provide invaluable insights on road safety and usage to County traffic engineers.

MetroPlan Orlando, the metropolitan planning organization responsible for transportation planning in the three-county Central Florida region, selected GridMatrix and HDR to deploy advanced AI overlays on traffic camera feeds in Seminole County as a demonstration project under the federal Safe Streets and Roads for All grant award received in 2023. By leveraging machine learning algorithms, these overlays will analyze footage from existing intersection cameras to identify live and historical congestion patterns, accidents, and signal performance metrics in real-time. Each frame of the video feed is processed and immediately discarded, ensuring road users' privacy while retaining valuable metadata on traffic patterns. HDR will use this data to identify "near miss" collisions along with other factors that impact traffic safety in the region and formulate actions that can be implemented to address unsafe behaviors. Together, HDR and GridMatrix will provide MetroPlan Orlando with data-driven traffic management, which will ultimately enhance the commuter experience and reduce dangerous interactions on local roadways.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with HDR and MetroPlan Orlando on this transformative project," said Nicholas D'Andre, CEO of GridMatrix. "By combining our expertise in AI and machine learning with HDR's engineering prowess, we will revolutionize traffic management in metro Orlando. With clear near-miss and dangerous interaction safety data from our software in hand, HDR can work with Seminole County to identify actions in support of the Vision Zero Central Florida initiative to eliminate traffic fatalities and severe injuries and improve roadway throughput."

GridMatrix specializes in developing innovative artificial intelligence for infrastructure applications to solve complex operational challenges. The partnership with HDR underscores GridMatrix's commitment to driving technological advancements in transportation infrastructure and contributing to smarter, more efficient cities.

"We are excited to partner with GridMatrix to bring state-of-the-art technology to the Central Florida region," said Lara Bouck, Senior Transportation Engineer at MetroPlan Orlando. "By integrating GridMatrix's software analytics on Seminole County's traffic camera feeds, we will receive actionable insights that can enable proactive traffic management and enhance the overall transportation experience for residents and visitors alike."

"GridMatrix's ground-truth road usage data will help HDR maximize the impact of our Safe Streets for All work," said Megan Ferguson, PE, transportation engineer and project manager at HDR. "Our collaboration demonstrates the potential of applying machine learning and AI to transportation safety in the coming years. Together, HDR and GridMatrix strive for safer roadways and improved mobility."

"The partnership between GridMatrix and HDR has revolutionary potential for the Central Florida region," said Joe Kilsheimer, former Mayor of Apopka and GridMatrix Advisory Board member. "MetroPlan Orlando is investing heavily in traffic safety and efficiency improvements. Data from GridMatrix will ensure that the County's safety projects prioritize particularly challenging areas for high-impact upgrades, which will lead to safer roads."

The collaboration between GridMatrix, HDR, Seminole County, and MetroPlan Orlando represents a significant step forward in modernizing traffic management systems and improving urban mobility. Together, these organizations are poised to set new standards for intelligent transportation solutions that prioritize efficiency, safety, and sustainability.

About GridMatrix

GridMatrix is a leading provider of advanced infrastructure analytics solutions, specializing in cloud-based platforms that empower communities to optimize transportation and improve the quality of life for residents. With a commitment to innovation and data-driven insights, GridMatrix is dedicated to shaping the future of transportation.

SOURCE GridMatrix