Green Jobs More Important Than Ever As Natural Resources Dwindle

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on 3M News Center

Reaching planetary limits

While August marks the peak of summer vacation for many, this year, the start of the month also represents something more alarming: the planet's dwindling of natural resources. Earth Overshoot Day , which fell on August 1 this year, refers to the date when humanity's resource consumption for the year surpasses the Earth's capacity to regenerate them.

The arrival of Earth Overshoot Day with more than a third of the year left to go is a distressing development. Despite ongoing efforts to raise awareness about climate change, the excessive use of natural resources persists-and escalates the need for action.

Green jobs are critical to preserving resources

“Steps must be taken to push back the date of Earth Overshoot Day and to help with this, we expect to see 'green jobs' taking center stage-especially as three quarters of adults agree that green jobs are crucial to addressing climate change,” says Gayle Schueller, chief sustainability officer, 3M.

“Green jobs focus on positively impacting the environment and help us become more sustainable and resource efficient. As industry leaders, we have a responsibility to use our resources to promote green job development, inspire the transition from existing jobs to greener ones and educate the public about the necessity of these roles. Today, we encourage companies to look ahead and consider their sustainability strategies-from using cutting-edge scientific materials to advance areas such as decarbonization, energy efficiency and sustainable infrastructure, to actively engaging with communities to spread awareness about the importance of green skills to create the future we want.”

Green jobs refer to jobs in a wide range of sectors and industries that focus specifically on positively impacting the environment, either by preserving or restoring it. As climate change becomes one of the biggest global challenges, more people are recognizing the significance of green jobs for driving a more sustainable future. Around the world, 77% of people believe green jobs have a positive impact on society, and 76% say that the workforce needs more green workers.

3M promotes green jobs with its sustainability strategy

Companies can help to create a more sustainable future through the promotion of green jobs and green skills. Advancements in technology mean that green jobs are a huge area for potential growth. By actively curating new green positions, and encouraging training and development in green skills, businesses across industries can work toward reducing their environmental impact. Industry leaders can use their resources and innovation to promote green skill development, encourage greater transition from traditional jobs to green jobs, and educate the public about the necessity of these roles.

3M has been advancing sustainability since the 1970s and continually aims to develop solutions that combat climate change. Through the power of materials science and collaboration, it is innovating solutions that help build a brighter future and manufacturing them at scale. To continue advancing sustainable solutions and improving the impact of its operations, 3M encourages every employee to see their job as a green job-no matter their function.

From using cutting-edge scientific materials to advance in areas such as decarbonization, energy efficiency and sustainable infrastructure, to promoting jobs within digitalization and sustainable manufacturing, 3M is engaging with communities around the world to spread awareness about the importance of skilled and green jobs. Initiatives like these can help address global uncertainty around career paths, with nearly a quarter of people admitting they are unsure about how to secure a STEM job.

While Earth Overshoot Day serves as a critical reminder of the planet's limited resources and the ongoing climate crisis, it should also inspire action. A good place to start is by acknowledging the positive impact that green jobs have in reducing reliance on Earth's natural resources and developing new, innovative solutions that protect the environment.

As a global materials science company, 3M can help to promote the wealth of opportunities in STEM and skilled trades, while also encouraging the next generations to pursue careers in these fields.