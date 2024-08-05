Nasdaq 2023 Sustainability Report: Supporting The Corporate Community

(MENAFN- 3BL) Nasdaq

Nasdaq's work across the corporate and communities uniquely positions us to support our clients as they strive to achieve their ESG-related objectives.

We serve the corporate community throughout their ESG lifecycle, helping public companies navigate the capital markets, supporting private companies on the path to becoming public companies and engaging with all types of companies to navigate a diverse and complex shareholder landscape.

ESG Advisory

Nasdaq's ESG Advisory is a service solution that pairs companies with consultative ESG expertise to help analyze, assess and put into action best-practice ESG programs with the goals of attracting long-term capital and enhancing value. Services include ESG strategy development, ESG investor engagement advice, GHG measurement and ESG reporting guidance for public and private companies. To learn more, visit our ESG Advisory webpage .

2023 Global Net Zero Pulse

If carbon dioxide removal (CDR) efforts expect to leverage the voluntary carbon market (VCM) as a financing vehicle for both conventional and novel CDR, a deeper analysis of company buying preferences is critical. This led the Nasdaq ESG Advisory team to conduct the 2023 Global Net Zero Pulse to get answers to questions that explored key themes necessary to scale the VCM and CDR.

Nasdaq MetrioTM

Nasdaq Metrio is a SaaS-based end-to-end sustainability reporting platform. It enables corporates to collect, measure, disclose and communicate investor-grade, audited ESG data efficiently across dozens of raters, rankers and framework organizations to drive strategic outcomes and attract investors. The platform also features a new Carbon Accounting and Management product for companies looking to focus on their Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions. To learn more, visit our Nasdaq Metrio webpage .

IR Intelligence1

Investor Relations Intelligence (IR Intelligence) provides insights and analytics software and advisory services products globally with the mission to help clients effectively navigate the capital markets. Nasdaq IR Insight tools are designed to help IROs ensure effective communication with stakeholders by enabling users to target and engage ESG firms, funds, and contacts, using a comprehensive ESG contact database and dedicated ESG ownership.

In 2023, IR Intelligence developed Nasdaq Sustainable Lens TM, an ESG intelligence platform to equip sustainability, investor relations, legal and accounting professionals with on-demand, data-driven insights from over 9,000 companies globally. To learn more, visit our IR Intelligence webpage .

The State of Sustainability and ESG in 2023

With the release of Sustainable Lens, IR Intelligence published a report on The State of Sustainability and ESG in 2023 , powered by the platform's built-in AI co-pilot – gathering data and insights from public reports and communications to examine leading trends on regulatory disclosure and corporate climate strategy.

Governance Solutions

Nasdaq Governance Solutions provides a comprehensive suite of technologies, advisory services and a global community for boards and leadership teams. Nasdaq's governance ecosystem is designed to accelerate board performance by integrating technology, intelligent insights and expertise in one place. Through integrated solutions, boards can streamline meeting management, transform compliance and evaluation processes, and tap into thought leadership to unlock their full potential and drive value for stakeholders. To learn more, visit our Governance Solutions webpage .

Governance Pulse Report

In 2023, we launched our inaugural Governance Pulse Report and Forum, driving insights and peer-to-peer knowledge that empower good governance practices.

Puro

Puro is a carbon crediting program focused exclusively on carbon removals. Puro's high integrity carbon removals, the CO2 Removal Certificate (CORC), provide companies with a much-needed tool in their efforts to reach their carbon neutrality targets. Puro is the first crediting program with a focus on durable carbon removal with a minimum of 100-year storage time to obtain endorsement by the International Carbon Reduction and Offset Alliance (ICROA). To learn more, visit our Puro webpage .

