Discovery Education Sends Teachers And Students Nationwide Back To School With A Host Of Free New Resources

(MENAFN- 3BL) CHARLOTTE, N.C., August 5, 2024 /3BL/ - Global edtech leader Discovery Education and a selection of partners are sending students across the country back to school with a host of new, free dynamic digital resources that nurture student curiosity and support student achievement.

These powerful new resources are designed to help educators keep students engaged in as they begin the new school year by connecting classroom learning to the real-world. The new content includes:

Virtual Field Trips



The Innovators for Impact Virtual Field Trip from STEM Forward, a program with Panasonic and Olympian & Presidential Medal of Freedom award winner Katie Ledecky, is designed to help educators inspire students in grades 6-12 around innovation in STEM. Travel virtually to Japan with Katie Ledecky to meet and interact with Panasonic STEM specialists who are exploring innovative ways of living and working today, and in the future. A 4-time Olympian, 9-time Olympic Gold Medalist (14-time Olympic Medalist), and 21-time World Champion, Katie is a proud STEM advocate. The An Ounce of Prevention Virtual Field Trip empowers students in grades 3-12 to make healthy decisions and become advocates for prevention in their communities. Students will be introduced to a variety of individuals already working on the ground, making a real difference. This content is made available by Operation Prevention, a program created in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Classroom Resources



The new bald eagle classroom activity from the LG Endangered Species Series provides students with a deeper understanding of the unique qualities of endangered animals and the role they play in maintaining a healthy ecosystem while fostering an appreciation of what makes each species special. The new activity about bald eagles analyzes the fascinating world of animal adaptation. With these resources, students in grades 3-5 are empowered to collaborate with their peers to create a project of their choice.

From Amazon Future Engineer comes Career Tours – ready-to-use classroom activities for students in grades 6-12 exploring the cutting-edge careers of the future and the intriguing people and technology behind Amazon's innovations. Resources include a space innovation tour, an exploration of a robotics fulfillment center, a tour of a data center, and more.

Anatomy of a Hit Song from Working in Harmony, a partnership with the Country Music Association, takes students in grades 3-8 behind the scenes of Country Music production to learn what goes into the making of a hit song. Students will go on a virtual tour exploring the making of a song and learn how STEAM is an essential ingredient every step of the way.

The animated topic series from Pathway to Financial Success in Schools with Discover Financial Services covers important topics such as saving, balancing spending, how people get paid, and taxes in age-appropriate videos and classroom activities. The series is designed to help elementary students make sense of their dollars and cents.

The Art of Resilience is a three-part video topic series for students in grades 3-5 highlighting the power of art and the creative process in building resilience amongst survivors of traumatic events. The series chronicles the journeys of talented and impactful artists who use their art to tell their stories and inspire others. Each testimony in this series illustrates how art reaffirms shared humanity by celebrating culture, identity, and survival. This series is from Teaching with Testimony, a program with USC Shoah Foundation that connects students to the power of testimony from the survivors and witnesses of genocide, inspiring students to find their voices and act for a better future.

The self-paced module from Better Health in Action with Takeda Pharmaceuticals activates middle school students to investigate health equity challenges from the local to the global level. Through self-directed learning, students uncover the key factors necessary for advancing global health equity and explore how the external world impacts individual health and well-being. In this interactive self-paced module, students will learn about the social determinants of health and consider ways of addressing health inequities in their communities, energizing them to be the next generation of health equity leaders. The new career bundles from the STEM Careers Coalition feature 14 new career profile videos introducing K-12 students to careers like a senior data scientist, gnotobiotics training coordinator, fire protection design manager, chemical engineer, and more. in addition, each career profile video includes a new ready-to-use companion activity to help students make the connection from the classroom to career.

Professional Development Resources



Educators can build confidence in using immersive resources while learning how to create powerful learning moments in any learning environment with Discovery Education's curated AR/VR professional development content. With these resources, educators can dive into information, techniques, and teaching strategies that focus on increasing student engagement using immersive technology in the classroom. This content is made available in partnership with Verizon. Educators can discover more Immersive Learning solutions from Discovery Education here . Discover new ways to teach literacy essentials in this series of microlearnings from Discover Literacy – an initiative created in partnership with the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and the National AfterSchool Association. Educators can create everyday connections to the five foundational keys of literacy with on-the-go microlearnings and flexible instructional support. These hands-on resources provide an explicit, systematic approach to instruction and opportunities to practice applying new skills.

“As educators plan for the new school year, we want to ensure they have free-to-access new, creative, and engaging resources with which to foster student curiosity,” said Amy Nakamoto, General Manager of Corporate Partnerships at Discovery Education.“We know it's critical to connect the classroom to the real world. In coordination with our partners, we are excited to offer these resources to attract, and sustain, student engagement.”

These resources and more are available on the award-winning Discovery Education Experience . For more information about Discovery Education's award-winning digital resources and professional learning solutions visit , and stay connected with Discovery Education on social media through X , LinkedIn , Instagram , TikTok , and Facebook .

