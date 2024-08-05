(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- New Legacy is honored to be joined by today's guest, Nicole Louie. She is the author of the recently released Others Like Me: The Lives of Women without Children, published by Dialogue Books. The book was released in hardback, eBook, and in all English-speaking countries except North America on June 13th. Others Like Me will launch in North America on November 5th, published by House of Anansi. This episode of New Legacy is available now: The Lives of Women without Children in Their Own Words

Others Like Me is the story of fourteen women around the world, from different walks of life, who don't have children. It's also the story of why Nicole Louie had to find them and what they taught her. Part memoir, part exploration of childlessness through candid conversations, this book showcases the many ways in which people find fulfillment outside of parenthood. And because the social expectation to procreate weighs the most on women, Louie focuses solely on them, their experiences, and how they flourish outside of motherhood. In doing so, she upends the stereotypes that diminish women who are not mothers and offers reassurance and companionship on a path less known.

This book is a must-read that will resonate with those who have similar experiences and will raise the awareness of anyone wanting to understand the real-world impact of pronatalist bias. This deeply personal exploration of childless and childfree women is also a celebration of women's lives. The Irish Times selected Others Like Me as one of the nonfiction books to look out for in 2024 and the Stylist Magazine named it one of the best books about women without children.

Tune in to New Legacy Radio live and on-demand:



About Nicole Louie

Nicole Louie is a writer and translator based in Ireland. A former content strategist and creative writer for virtual assistants, she holds a BA in advertising and postgraduate diplomas in literature and translation. When not writing, she is reading about the lives of women without children. Her essays have appeared in Oh Reader and Childfree Magazine. Her curated collections of books, movies, and podcasts about women who are not mothers by choice, infertility, circumstance, or ambivalence can be found on Twitter and Instagram: @bynicolelouie. Others Like Me: The Lives of Women without Children is her first book.

About Host Christine J. Erickson:

Christine J. Erickson (she/her) is the founder of New Legacy Institute (NLI), the only institute focused on the global imposition and real-world impact of pronatalist constructs and policy, and the demographic of people who do not have children. NLI advocates for equal individual protections across reproductive and relationship experiences, as

an urgent, foundational change to social policy. Christine is an experienced

leadership advisor, social entrepreneur and policy advocate with vast and

diverse global experience. She has an MBA in International Management from

Thunderbird School of Global Management.

About The Show on the VoiceAmerica Variety Channel:

New Legacy Radio (NLR) is a social justice platform that amplifies the experiences, perspectives, and contributions of people without children. The show also navigates the intergenerational impact of social and systemic discrimination based on personal reproductive and relationship experiences. In conversation with diverse guests, who have lived experience, and allies, we discuss how these constructs relate to basic human rights, the natural world, global priorities, transnational relationships, and beyond. NLR is brought to you by New Legacy Institute (NLI), the first global policy institute to advocate for the rights of people who do not have children and policy without pronatalism. New Legacy Radio airs live on the VoiceAmerica Variety Channel every Tuesday at 10 AM Pacific Time. Listen live and on-demand:

