Jordan, Malaysia Discuss Strengthening Military Cooperation
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Amman: Chairman of Jordanian Joint Chiefs of Staff, Major General Yousef Ahmed Al Hunaiti, met in Amman, on Monday, with chief of Malaysia's Defence Forces, General Mohammad Ab Rahman, and his accompanying delegation, currently visiting Amman.
The two sides discussed avenues for enhancing cooperation between the two countries in a range of military fields, in addition to the latest regional and global developments of common concern.
MENAFN05082024000063011010ID1108518829
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.