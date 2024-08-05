Jordan, Malaysia Discuss Strengthening Military Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Amman: Chairman of Jordanian Joint Chiefs of Staff, Major General Yousef Ahmed Al Hunaiti, met in Amman, on Monday, with chief of Malaysia's Defence Forces, General Mohammad Ab Rahman, and his accompanying delegation, currently visiting Amman.

The two sides discussed avenues for enhancing cooperation between the two countries in a range of military fields, in addition to the latest regional and global developments of common concern.