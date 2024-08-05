Georgia Power Mobilizes Restoration Teams As Hurricane Debby Begins To Impact Georgia

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Company urges customers to stay safe and weather aware, and to be prepared to potentially be without power due to severe weather

ATLANTA, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Hurricane Debby strengthened in the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend, Georgia Power continued preparation to respond to potential damage and power outages. While the exact track and intensity of the hurricane are still uncertain, the company has resources in place and will adjust its plans as the hurricane nears the state to ensure a safe and effective response. The National Hurricane Center forecasts high winds, heavy rainfall, flash flooding and possible tornadoes.

As part of its preparations, Georgia Power mobilized additional staff to respond to potential outages and damages to its system. The company has mobilized and relocated crews to specific sites that pre-position restoration workers, equipment and supplies near areas of anticipated impact. It also deployed its Mobile Command Center, a tractor trailer which offers additional coordination capabilities during major weather events, to the southern part of the state. All of this helps the company to restore power more quickly and efficiently for its customers as soon as weather conditions allow.

Customers are asked to be aware that hurricanes have the potential to cause widespread power outages and dangerous conditions. Emergency plans should be finalized, including a way to stay informed before, during and after the hurricane. It's important to follow the advice of federal, state and local authorities, especially for people living in low-lying areas as flooding and heavy rain are expected.

The company is committed keeping customers informed and offers a variety of tools, such as Outage Alerts and its mobile app. Additional resources available at GeorgiaPower/Storm

include multiple tips and links to additional tools.

Tools You Can Use to Stay Connected & Informed



Outage Alerts – Customers subscribed to our free Georgia Power Outage Alert service will receive personalized notifications and updates via text message. Check that your contact number is up to date to receive the latest information.

Outage & Storm Center –

Available at , customers can visit this site to check their contact information is updated to receive Outage Alerts, report and check the status of outages, and access useful safety tips and information. Customers can also report and check the status of an outage 24 hours a day by contacting Georgia Power at 888-891-0938.

Outage Map – Housed within the Outage & Storm Center site, Georgia Power's interactive Outage Map provides near real-time information, allowing users to see where outages are occurring across the state and track estimated restoration times.

Georgia Power Mobile App – Download the Georgia Power mobile app for Apple

and Android devices to access storm and outage information on the go. @GeorgiaPower on X (Twitter) – Follow @GeorgiaPower at

for storm tips, outage updates, customer service and more.

Before, During and After a Storm Safety Tips



Before a Storm : Stay aware, heed advise from officials, and check the weather forecast before heading outdoors. Check your emergency kit and family plan. Unplug major appliances and charge cell phones in case you lose power.

During a Storm : Take safe shelter inside a sturdy building away from windows and doors. Avoid contact with conductors of electricity - appliances, metal objects and water. After a Storm : Never touch any downed or low-hanging wire, including telephone or TV wires that touch a power line. Never pull tree limbs off of power lines yourself or enter areas with debris or downed trees as downed power lines may be buried in wreckage. Customers should call 911 or Georgia Power immediately if they see a fallen or low-hanging power line.

