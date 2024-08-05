Grand Prize Winner Named In Guy Fieri's "Big Flavor, Bigger Heroes Flavortown Recipe Contest”

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Over 22,000 Votes Cast Nationwide

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrity chef and restaurateur Guy Fieri is thrilled to announce Dan Fitzpatrick, of River Edge, New Jersey, as the winner of his highly anticipated "Big Flavor, Bigger Heroes Flavortown Recipe Contest." With over 22,000 votes cast nationwide, Fitzpatrick's one-pan wonder, the Chicken Caprese Bowl, emerged victorious in a fiercely competitive field, capturing the hearts and taste buds of voters across the country.

As the Grand Prize winner, Dan will receive two domestic round-trip airline tickets to New Orleans, a two-night hotel stay, two VIP tickets to Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate, two tickets to“The Big Game” in February 2025, a personalized and signed 12 Piece Flavortown Laser Titanium Cookware set, and an exclusive Meet & Greet with the culinary icon, the Mayor of Flavortown himself, Guy Fieri.

"I'm stoked to meet Dan and celebrate his amazing Chicken Caprese Bowl at my Flavortown Tailgate party this February,” said Guy.“His winning dish captures the spirit of my new Flavortown Laser Titanium cookware... Big flavor, and a whole lotta fun.”

Faron Dexter's Arayes dish came in second place, and Danielle Grossman's New York Strip Steak took third place. All ten finalists will receive Flavortown Laser Titanium cookware, and their full recipes can be found at .

Earlier this year, Fieri and manufacturing partner, Mon Chateau, announced the launch of three new premium cookware lines, all made without potentially harmful chemical coatings (PFAS, PTFE, PFOA) that are prevalent across many products on the market today.

As Teflon Flu cases continue to rise, consumers looking for a healthy non-stick cooking experience should look no further than Guy's Flavortown Laser Titanium cookware collection. The new line features cutting-edge titanium technology and a non-toxic cooking surface that is three times harder than stainless steel, dishwasher and metal utensil safe, and oven safe up to 700 degrees, making it the perfect companion for creating award winning dishes that are full of flavor and fun!

In celebration of the contest, Flavortown Cookware is offering a special promo code for $30 off the Laser Titanium 3-Piece Fry Pan set, available exclusively at . The code, FLAVOR30, can be used now through August 31, 2024. Ten dollars from each sale will go to Homes For Our Troops (HFOT), a nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 U.S. Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives.

“We are grateful to all the talented finalists and participants who submitted their delicious one-pan dishes to the 'Big Flavor, Bigger Heroes Flavortown Recipe Contest'," said Ed Cooper, Mon Chateau CEO.“This contest was a perfect blend of community spirit and a celebration of great food. We encourage everyone to join us in supporting our brave U.S. servicemen and women through Homes For Our Troops.” The full assortment is available now from individual pieces to 2, 10, and 12 piece sets at our exclusive launch partners Macy's, macys.com, and the Amazon Store.

For more information on the Flavortown Laser Titanium cookware collection or to claim your discount, visit .

Guy Fieri is represented by WME, part of the Endeavor network alongside IMG.

About Guy Fieri

Chef, restaurateur, and Emmy Award-winning television host Guy Fieri is one of the world's most recognizable and influential culinary stars. With a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, he is best known as the Mayor of Flavortown and the face of Food Network favorites Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives, Guy's Grocery Games, and the iconic culinary competition Tournament of Champions. His thriving business empire has grown to include over 80 restaurants worldwide, Hunt & Ryde vineyard, Santo tequila, and Knuckle Sandwich cigars.

About Mon Chateau

Mon Chateau is a global distributor of premium lifestyle products at affordable prices. Our vision is the relentless pursuit of innovation to enhance human interaction through experiences in the home and kitchen making every day living extraordinary. Mon Chateau is a privately held company with a seasoned, entrepreneurial team of creative innovators who bring world-class products to market in the textiles, small kitchen appliances, and cookware categories. Founded in 2001, our products are sold at major retailers, in store and on-line around the world. Brands include our own Mon Chateau Collections along with licensing partnerships with Guy Fieri's Flavortown, Tommy Bahama, Brookstone, Sur La Table, and Sur La Table Kitchen Essentials.

About IMG

IMG is a global sports, events and representation company. It is a leader in rights management, multi-channel content production and distribution, consultancy and fan engagement; owns, produces and commercially represents hundreds of live events and experiences; and manages licensing programs for the world's best-known brands and trademarks. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company.

About Homes For Our Troops (HFOT)

Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide to severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives. Most of these Veterans have sustained life-altering injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives. HFOT builds these homes where the Veteran chooses to live, and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives. Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents of every dollar spent has gone directly to our program services supporting Veterans. For more information, visit .

