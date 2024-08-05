Vcfo Unveils V360tm To Enhance Business Value Optimization

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Equipping businesses with actionable recommendations to enhance value beyond revenue growth or EBITDA

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

vcfo, a leader in fractional finance, accounting and human resources, today announces the launch of v360TM, a comprehensive business assessment and roadmap, designed to maximize enterprise value through targeted, actionable recommendations.

In an environment of increasing CEO confidence, as evidenced by the latest WSJ survey showing a fourth consecutive quarter of growth, vcfo's v360TM is poised to help businesses capitalize on this optimism. The survey measures the confidence of 1,700 CEOs nationwide, indicating a rising confidence index of 85.9%, a 9-month leading indicator for the US Industrial Production Index, according to ITR Economics. The outlook is promising, with 60% of CEOs expecting higher revenue, 36% planning to increase fixed investments, and 46% anticipating better profitability through driving efficiency and price increases.

To capitalize on these opportunities, business owners must shift their focus from day-to-day operations to strategic growth initiatives. v360TM provides an essential framework to build a viable, action-oriented roadmap for the future, enabling value growth in advance of funding events, mergers, succession planning, or a potential sale. Engaging in this process now ensures optimal preparation for the upcoming budgeting season.

Key Features of v360TM:



Comprehensive Business Assessment: Evaluates leadership, policies, infrastructure, sales, governance and employee programs.

Strategic Roadmap:

Provides 15-20 actionable recommendations to increase shareholder value.

Expert Insights:

Leverage over 28 years of experience from vcfo's seasoned experts, from over 6,000 companies, averaging 25 years each.

Minimal Client Time Investment: Requires only several hours over four weeks with a flat fee based on company size and complexity. Guaranteed Value:

100% satisfaction guarantee for transformative impact.

"Many business owners overlook the importance of optimizing their company's value until they are ready to sell. v360TM is undoubtedly valuable to support an exit, but our purpose in designing it is to provide businesses with a comprehensive assessment and a strategic action plan to significantly increase their value earlier in the life cycle of the company. This ensures minimum dilution for the many equity activities, such as capital raises, recruiting talent, and acquisitions. We believe this is so important we incorporate v360 into our first 30 days of working with a new client," said Ellen Wood, CEO of vcfo.

v360TM is not just another analysis tool; it offers a customized framework that gives a detailed picture of your company's current market position and provides powerful recommendations for value enhancement. Whether your goal is growth, a successful exit, or securing optimal terms on debt or investment, v360TM delivers invaluable insights and a strategic action plan.

About vcfo

vcfo is a professional services firm providing customized solutions delivered by a team of operationally experienced fractional executives to assist companies with financial, human resources, and transaction advisory support. As trusted advisors to the CEO and management team, vcfo provides expert guidance and assistance to help solve the most complex operational business issues and optimize opportunities for increasing value. vcfo utilizes industry best practices and proven methodologies, enabling business leaders to focus on driving objectives and growth plans. Tap our expertise and experience developed by supporting over 6,000 clients nationwide in the past 28 years. For more information, please visit vcfo.

SOURCE vcfo