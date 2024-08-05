(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against officers of Charge Enterprises, (“Charge” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: CRGE) (OTC: CRGEQ). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information, including allegations that: Defendants issued materially false and misleading statements regarding the nature of Charge's relationship with KORR Acquisitions, the degree of control that KORR Acquisitions exercised over Charge assets that were“critical” to the Company's liquidity, and the nature of the investments that KORR Acquisitions held on the Company's behalf, as well as materially false and misleading statements about the Company's risk policies, procedures, and compliance oversight functions, exposing the Company and its investors to substantial losses.



If you bought shares of Charge between December 15, 2021 and February 28, 2024 , and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ... , by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is August 12, 2024.

