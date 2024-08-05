Pulse Of The City News Honors Three Companies In The Construction Industry For 13 Years Of Outstanding Customer Service

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

From New York to Texas, three companies are recognized by Pulse of the City News for continued dedication to customer service and satisfaction.

- Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling CenterLAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Three construction companies have been honored by Pulse of the City News for continuing to place an emphasis on customer care and satisfaction.At Action Plumbing, Heating & Cooling Services in Endicott, New York, customers are treated like people, not invoices. In business since 2006, the company is led by Owner/Operator Kevin, a master plumber who guarantees customers their plumbing, heating or cooling issues will be resolved the right way the first time. Indeed, all the company's technicians are experienced in handling any plumbing or HVAC problem, with the priority of getting issues fixed quickly and affordably for customers. Additionally, the team at Action Plumbing, Heating & Cooling treats every home and business like it was their own. For more information, visit the company's Award Page at .GrassRoots Turf of Acworth, Georgia, has been passionate about lawn treatments since it opened its doors in 2002. In fact, the only thing the company is more passionate about is uncompromised customer service. The team at GrassRoots is highly skilled and experienced to handle all aspects of lawn care and is constantly implementing new technologies and best practices to continue providing the best possible service to its customers. Locally owned and operated, GrassRoots takes great pride in offering unparalleled lawncare services backed by service customers can trust. For more information, visit the company's Award Page at .With a legacy extending back to 1985, Harmony Electric Co., Inc. of Houston is committed to“harmony” and what it represents. For the company, this involves true skill, real knowledge, and a commitment to doing it right the first time. With a focus on craftsmanship and professionalism, Harmony offers incomparable electrical service repair and installations to residents and businesses. Furthermore, the company stands by all its work. Harmony's staff of highly qualified electricians and technicians have years of experience in the industry, which has allowed the company to provide exemplary services while maintaining a reputation for customer satisfaction . For more information, visit Harmony's Award Page at .Pulse of the City News prides itself on honoring businesses and professionals in the construction and real estate industries such as these that provide an excellent customer experience.What sets the Pulse Award apart is the research behind it. Pulse uses a database of performance information that has been compiled on an ongoing basis since 2009. Then, by determining an annual rating for companies, Pulse offers a level of stability that tells the whole story, not just what the company did last week. The Pulse Award is reserved for those earning the highest ratings of 4 or 5 stars.Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center, which works with Pulse of the City in identifying building and construction companies that provide more than just great design and construction services, but also a great customer experience, says,“They are shining examples of the great contribution that leading small businesses make to the quality of our lives and communities, and we salute them!”About Pulse of the City News and The Stirling CenterPulse of the City News, rooted in the building and construction industry , has teamed with The Stirling Center to bring the benefits of the“customer experience” perspective to the industry. The two firms are dedicated to recognizing building and construction companies and individuals that successfully embrace the combination of quality product and exemplary customer service and providing services to them and others aspiring to embrace both objectives.The Stirling Center provides“customer-first” learning resources, including articles, courses, and training tools and materials on customer-oriented performance.Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center are in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9500 or go online to .

Jamie Rawcliffe

The Stirling Center for Excellence

+18777124758 ext.

email us here