CIO Landing Earns No. 94 On The 2024 CRN® Fast Growth 150 List

CRN® Spotlights the Top IT Providers for Outstanding Performance and Growth

- Juan Carlos Bosacoma, CEO CIO LandingNORTHFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CIO Landing announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company ®, has named CIO Landing to the No. 94 spot on CRN's 2024 Fast Growth 150 list. With this list, CRN recognizes the fastest-growing and strongest-performing North American technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants.Solution providers on the Fast Growth 150 have achieved significant sales growth over the previous two years-with business acceleration driven by forward-thinking strategies and expert technology knowledge."We are honored to be recognized on CRN's Fast Growth 150 list for 2024. This achievement is a testament to our team's dedication and expertise in delivering innovative IT solutions,” said Juan Carlos Bosacoma, CEO of CIO Landing.“Our commitment to understanding our clients' unique needs and providing tailored technology strategies has been key to our growth and success. We look forward to continuing to drive innovation and excellence in the industry."“Companies spotlighted on the 2024 Fast Growth 150 leveraged extensive technology expertise along with innovative business strategies to accelerate growth and stay ahead of the curve in the always-changing IT landscape,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company.“This achievement demonstrates an exemplary commitment to success, agility in the face of rapid industry change, and creative strategies that drive lasting results.A portion of the 2024 Fast Growth 150 list will be featured in the August issue of CRN Magazine. Subscribe for your free copy of CRN magazine today. You can also view the complete list online at .About CIO LandingCIO Landing, headquartered in Northfield, IL, with offices in Chicago, and Miami, FL, is a premier Managed Service Provider (MSP) specializing in cybersecurity, compliance, IT support, and business improvement through technology. Our mission is to prepare your business for tomorrow by understanding your needs today. We go beyond traditional IT services by offering strategic CIO oversight, ensuring our client's infrastructure is secure and primed for growth. With a deep understanding of technology and a focus on fostering business development, CIO Landing is your trusted partner in navigating the complexities of modern technology.About The Channel CompanyThe Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.Follow The Channel Company: LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.© 2024 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.The Channel Company Contact:Kristin DaSilvaThe Channel Company...

