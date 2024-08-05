Skillsetgives Announces 3Rd Annual Charity Golf Tournament To Support Veterans And Local Youth Programs

MENAFN - PR Newswire) SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SkillsetGroup, a leading staffing company, is pleased to announce the 3rd Annual SkillsetGives Charity Tournament. This exciting event will be held on Friday, September 6th, and aims to raise funds to support veterans transitioning to civilian life and local youth programs that include sports and academic scholarships.

SkillsetGives is SkillsetGroup's owned and operated non-profit. We take a focus on building thriving communities in the places we do business. Starting in the LA Metro area and expanding out to the other communities we serve across Southern California, SkillsetGives aims to uplift those in our communities that need it most, so we can all thrive together.

Continue Reading

SkillsetGives, the non-profit arm of SkillsetGroup, was established in 2021 with the mission of giving back to the communities where the company operates. Buoyed by the company's successes since its founding in 2013, SkillsetGives focuses on building thriving communities by supporting veterans and underprivileged children.

"SkillsetGives is our charity where we go and we help our veterans that went to Iraq and Afghanistan...that served our country. And the second way SkillsetGives helps is through scholarships for underprivileged children...we help sponsor them through our annual charity golf tournament," said Clint Armstrong, CEO of SkillsetGroup.

The annual golf tournament is the flagship fundraising event for SkillsetGives and promises to be the biggest and best yet. The funds raised from this year's tournament will be channeled into programs that aid veterans in their readjustment to civilian life and support local youth through sports and academic achievement scholarships.

Participants can look forward to a day filled with camaraderie, competition, and community spirit, all for a good cause. Whether you are an avid golfer or just looking to support a worthy cause, this event offers the perfect opportunity to make a difference while enjoying a great day out.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, September 6th

Location: Coyote Hills Golf Course

Registration: SkillsetGives 3rd Annual Charity Golf Tournament - Betterworld

Don't miss your chance to be part of this impactful event. Register today before tickets sell out and join us in supporting our veterans and empowering the next generation.

For more information about the event or to learn how you can get involved with SkillsetGives, please visit skillsetgives

About SkillsetGroup and SkillsetGives

SkillsetGroup is a mid-size staffing company founded in 2013, dedicated to providing top-notch staffing solutions to businesses. SkillsetGives was formed in 2021 by company leadership to give back to the community by supporting veterans and funding youth programs.

For more information about SkillsetGroup and SkillsetGives, visit skillsetgives.

SOURCE SkillsetGroup