FACILITRON EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH ORANGE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS (OCPS) TO IMPLEMENT COMPREHENSIVE FACILITY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS GATOS, Calif., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Facilitron, a pioneering leader in integrated facilities management and the world's largest public spaces rental marketplace, is pleased to announce its expanded partnership with

Orange County Public

(OCPS), the nation's eighth largest school district serving more than 200,000 students. In June, Facilitron successfully implemented Facilitron Works , its computerized maintenance management system (CMMS), adding to a suite of previously launched products that manage the district's expanding real estate leasing and rental business and automate building systems such as HVAC and lights. The integrated systems will allow OCPS to more efficiently coordinate operational support services associated with events and enable the maintenance and operations team to more efficiently manage work orders, assets and inventories, and preventive maintenance.

Facilitron's partnership with OCPS began in 2020 with the implementation of Facilitron S&R , Facilitron's flagship product that manages facility schedules and the district's considerable community leasing and rental business. Recognizing the benefits of Facilitron's unique business model and customizable platform, OCPS then added Facilitron BAS , Facilitron's building automation system which integrates HVAC schedules and other programmable building systems with the S&R system to automatically turn on and off equipment. In addition to improving efficiency and reducing energy costs, Facilitron BAS increases the accuracy of utilization data by making Facilitron the system-of-record for HVAC requests.

Seeking to further consolidate facility operations into one integrated platform, OCPS moved away from three different management systems to launch Facilitron Works. To minimize work and ensure a smooth transition to the new system, the implementation project required careful planning and collaboration between Facilitron and the district as well as coordinated training of personnel and on-the-fly customized engineering and updates.



Now, just one month after launch, over 400 workers have been added into three maintenance regions of the expansive 900-square mile district, and thousands of users have created over 15,000 work orders. Technicians, outfitted with the Facilitron Works mobile app, have completed and closed over 4,000 work orders, tracking more than 20,000 labor hours.

"We were very pleased with the Facilitron Works implementation," says OCPS Facilities Maintenance Director, Chris Solomon. "The in-person support stood out. The Facilitron team was willing to do whatever was needed to meet our needs."



In addition to aligned goals for space utilization, maintenance, and energy, OCPS also values Facilitron's partnership model which provides continuing buildout and training as well as ongoing feature requests, best practices and account support. The model, which uses service fees on rentals to fund the partnership resulting in no impact on school budgets, ensures that school districts like OCPS utilize the Facilitron platform effectively and take full advantage of all the features of its fully integrated platform.

"We're excited to grow our partnership with OCPS and help them realize the vision for our comprehensive facility management system," says Facilitron CEO Jeff Benjamin. "As one of the country's top districts, in both size, influence, and its forward-thinking initiatives, OCPS is demonstrating the power of Facilitron's unique platform and software partnership and serving as a model of success for other districts to follow."

