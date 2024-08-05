Digital Hands Honored With Triple 2024 Stevie® Awards For Great Employers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2024 Stevie Award for Employer of the Year in Computer Services

2024 Bronze Stevie Awards for Achievement in Organizational Culture and Workplace & Wellbeing

- Beth Brady, Senior Director of Human Resources at Digital HandsTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Digital Hands , a leader in managed security services, is thrilled to announce that it has been recognized with three prestigious Stevie® Awards in the ninth annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers. The company proudly received top honors in the categories of Employer of the Year - Computer Services, Achievement in Organizational Culture, and Achievement in Workplace Health & Wellbeing.The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world's best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work. Dubbed the "Olympics for human resources professionals," these awards recognize excellence across a range of HR-related categories.Digital Hands stood out among more than 1,000 nominations from organizations across 35 nations, showcasing its dedication to cultivating a supportive and innovative environment where employees can thrive. The company's notable achievements include:Employer of the Year – Computer Services: Recognized for its exceptional commitment to employee development, strategic investments in technology that reduce manual workload, and substantial research and development contributions that foster a dynamic culture of innovation.Achievement in Organizational Culture: Celebrated for the recent implementation of a robust recognition system, comprehensive career development initiatives, and innovative engagement platforms that create a vibrant and inclusive workplace.Achievement in Workplace Health & Wellbeing: Honored for offering comprehensive wellness and healthcare benefits, including low-cost employee premiums, generous contributions to employee health savings accounts, and free telehealth services which ensure that healthcare is accessible and affordable for all team members. Beyond this, Digital Hands promotes a culture of wellbeing through engaging wellness initiatives that target physical, mental, social, environmental, and financial wellbeing."These awards are a testament to the incredible individuals who make up our team. It's our employees' creativity and passion that drive our success, said Beth Brady, Senior Director of Human Resources at Digital Hands. We take pride in providing a workplace where everyone can thrive and feel valued personally and professionally. This recognition is about celebrating the amazing work our team does, and I couldn't be more proud of all that we've accomplished together.”“We congratulate all of the winners in the ninth edition of the Stevie Awards for Great Employers for their outstanding performance, and we look forward to celebrating their achievements on September 16,” said Stevie's president Maggie Miller.Digital Hands employees enjoy competitive financial rewards, comprehensive healthcare plans, training opportunities, personal skills development, and consideration for professional advancement across the entire organization. Beyond these employee benefits, Digital Hands perks include a generous company matching 401(k) and employer HSA contributions, floating holidays, year-round wellness events and incentives, service bonus days off, and paid parental leave to name a few. Employees may work remotely or work from the company's state-of-the-art security operations facilities in prime locations.To join our team of cybersecurity experts and Get There FirstTM - every time, visit .Details about the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the list of 2024 Stevie winners are available at .About Digital HandsDigital Hands is a trusted global, award-winning cybersecurity service provider focused on delivering 24/7 security operations and services to mid-market and enterprise customers. Its mission is to continuously protect its customers' most valuable assets against relentless threats. The Digital Hands Composable Cybersecurity Model allows for custom service design that optimizes the legacy elements of each organization's existing infrastructure investments while allowing for augmentation with today's latest security technologies. For more information about our capabilities and industry-leading approach to customer success and satisfaction, visit .About the Stevie AwardsStevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at .

