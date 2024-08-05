USA Insulationtm Opens A First Location In Lexington, Kentucky

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

USA Insulation, a Threshold BrandsTM Company, offers comprehensive insulation services keeping comfortable while reducing consumption, saving money, and protecting the environment.

Offers Central Kentucky homeowners premium insulation services

- Michael Kegley, Jr. co-owner of USA Insulation Central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- USA Insulation , America's comfort, savings and efficiency experts, opened a new location in Lexington on June 17 at 176 Turner Commons Way, Suite 170 in The Commons. This new location will serve all of Central Kentucky, including Lexington, Frankfort, Georgetown, Richmond, Versailles, Nicholasville, Danville, Harrodsburg, Winchester, Lawrenceburg, Midway, and Paris.

"As long-time residents of this community, we are proud to bring our USA Premium Injection Foam Insulation services to our neighbors,” says Michael Kegley, Jr. co-owner of USA Insulation Central Kentucky.“Our goal is to enhance the comfort and energy efficiency of homes right here in Central Kentucky."

The U.S. Department of Energy estimates that a house that is not properly insulated loses 35 percent of its energy through the walls and another 25 percent through the roof. To address that problem, USA Insulation offers proprietary USA Premium Injection Foam® Insulation that is manufactured in-house and provides ultimate protection for homes. With a fast application process, this premium foam insulation fills cracks and crevices that most other insulation products can't and ensures maximum energy efficiency.

"We saw a void in the market for quality insulation services in existing homes,” says Mike Kegley, Sr. co-owner of USA Insulation Central Kentucky.“Because there was no national building code requiring insulation prior to 1990, there are more than 160,000 homes in Central Kentucky that are likely not properly insulated.”

Established in 1985, USA Insulation has been providing quality insulation products and services for over 35 years. With more than 125,000 success stories to date, the brand is well on its way to providing comfort and savings to homeowners across the U.S.

Mike Kegley adds, "Insulating homes with our injection foam technology not only makes them more energy-efficient, thus providing a return on the investment, but also ensures that families can enjoy a more comfortable living environment year-round."

USA Insulation has more than 60 owner-operated locations in 27 states, including Jeffersontown and Erlanger, Kentucky. Homeowners can find a location near them and request a free home insulation inspection and estimate on USA Insulation's website USAInsulation/Central-Kentucky and find us on Facebook by searching USA Insulation of Central Kentucky.

About USA Insulation

USA Insulation is a Threshold BrandsTM Company. USA Insulation's comprehensive insulation services keep homeowners comfortable while reducing energy consumption, saving money, and protecting the environment. Each USA Insulation franchise location is independently owned and operated with service technicians and insulation experts who have been serving homeowners and business owners since 1985. With decades of experience and a name synonymous with quality, our teams go above and beyond when insulating your home. We not only use superior USA made products and have highly trained teams, but we treat each home as if it were our own. Find out more about USA Insulation on our website.

About Threshold Brands

Based in Boston, Threshold Brands is a platform company with 11 home service brands, including MaidPro, Men In Kilts, Patio Patrol, USA Insulation, PestMaster, Heating and Air Paramedics, Plumbing Paramedics, Sir Grout, Granite Garage Floor, Mold Medics, and Miracle Method. Threshold is majority owned by The Riverside Company, a global private equity firm. For more information about Threshold Brands, visit .

