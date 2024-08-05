EOX Vantage Honored In Aon Pre-IPO Benefits Survey For Outstanding Maternity Benefits

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EOX Vantage , a leader in providing innovative solutions for enterprise operations and digital transformation, is proud to announce its recognition in the Aon Pre-IPO Benefits Survey . This comprehensive survey highlights the benefits and perks of setting the standard for attracting and retaining top talent within India's most forward-thinking startups.EOX Vantage was specifically celebrated for its exemplary maternity benefits, which have significantly contributed to its diverse team, which is comprised of 47% women employees. This recognition underscores our strong commitment to supporting our female workforce and fostering a family-friendly work environment."We are thrilled to be acknowledged by Aon for our maternity benefits," said Stephen Taylor, VP of Human Resources at EOX Vantage. "At EOX Vantage, we believe in caring for our employees. Our maternity policy emphasizes our dedication to supporting our women employees. We understand the importance of work-life balance and strive to create an inclusive environment where everyone can thrive."EOX Vantage's maternity policy goes beyond the industry standard, providing extensive support and flexibility to new mothers. These initiatives are designed to ensure that our employees feel valued and supported, both personally and professionally."Our goal is to attract and retain top talent by offering benefits that truly make a difference in our employees' lives," added Stephen Taylor. "We are committed to creating a workplace where our team can grow and succeed, knowing that we are there for them every step of the way."As EOX Vantage continues to expand and innovate, while remaining dedicated to enhancing employee benefits and fostering a supportive and dynamic work environment. Talented professionals are invited to join the team and experience firsthand the exceptional benefits that set EOX Vantage apart.For more information about EOX Vantage and our career opportunities, please visit about/careers/ .About EOX VantageEOX Vantage provides solutions that drive operational efficiency and digital transformation for enterprises. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, EOX Vantage delivers tailored services that help businesses thrive in today's competitive landscape.

