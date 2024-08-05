(MENAFN- PR Newswire) KARIYA, Japan, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

DENSO Corporation (" DENSO "), and JERA Co., Inc. (" JERA ") announce that they will jointly develop high-efficiency hydrogen generation that combines SOEC*1 with waste heat utilization and conduct joint demonstration testing at a JERA thermal power station.

DENSO for years has pursued initiatives in the three areas of "Monozukuri (manufacturing)," "mobility products" and "energy use" to achieve carbon neutrality by 2035. Notably, because hydrogen production will be essential in addressing use, the company is applying technology cultivated through the development of automotive systems to the development of the SOEC, which has the advantage of high stability and efficiency.

JERA, under its JERA Zero CO2 Emissions 2050 objective, is taking on the challenge of building a hydrogen and ammonia supply chain as part of its efforts to achieve net-zero CO2 emissions from its domestic and international operations by 2050. In thermal power, it is moving forward with the introduction of greener fuels as it pursues zero-emissions thermal that emits no CO2 during power generation.

Using an SOEC (Electrolyzing Power: *2 200kW) developed by DENSO, the two companies will initiate a joint development focusing on high-efficiency hydrogen production technology utilizing waste heat. Beginning in FY 2025, DENSO and JERA will conduct a joint demonstration testing at a JERA thermal power station. Based on the outcomes of the 200kW joint demonstration test, the companies will aim to scale up the technology to a multi-thousand kW level by integrating multiple SOECs.

Through this joint development and joint demonstration testing, the companies will work toward the early establishment of a global supply chain for green hydrogen and ammonia and contribute to finding solutions for global decarbonization and energy issues.

*1

SOEC (Solid Oxide Electrolysis Cell): SOECs operate at high temperatures using a ceramic membrane as an electrolyte to electrolyze water vapor and produce hydrogen. While there are other methods for hydrogen production such as alkaline water electrolysis, which uses an alkaline liquid as the electrolyte, and PEM (Proton Exchange Membrane) water electrolysis, which uses a polymer membrane as the electrolyte, the SOEC has the feature of requiring less electrical energy for electrolysis compared to these methods.

*2

Electrolyzing Power: Electric power allocated to electrolyzing water.

About DENSO

Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a $47.2 billion leading mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in around 180 facilities worldwide to provide opportunities for rewarding careers and to produce cutting-edge electrification, powertrain, thermal and mobility electronics products, among others, that change how the world moves. In developing such solutions, the company's 162,000 global employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. DENSO spent around 7.7 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. For more information about DENSO's operations worldwide, visit .

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers, and skilled workers across nearly 50 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,500+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) at 41 sites. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, DENSO in North America generated $11.7 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings together unique perspectives, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. To learn more about DENSO operations in the region and to review current career opportunities, please visit .

