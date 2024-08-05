Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Shareholders Of A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of August 19, 2024 In Uipath Lawsuit – PATH

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in UiPath, ("UiPath" or the "Company") (NYSE: PATH) of a class action securities lawsuit.



CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of UiPath investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between December 1, 2023 and May 29, 2024. Follow the below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

PATH investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, it alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements concerning the success of UiPath's turnaround strategy. For instance, defendants represented that the Company was“executing against that strategy, and we're seeing [the] results in the deal quality and the customer quality,” asserted that“our strategic investments in innovations and our go-to-market ecosystem positions us well for continued momentum,” and that“there's no doubt there's [been] better execution” since the implementation of the turnaround strategy.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in UiPath during the relevant time frame, you have until August 19, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

