Author Kay A. Oliver Unveils Thrilling Kickstarter Campaign For The Much Anticipated Sequel, Five Pounds Of Pressure

- Kay A. OliverCYPRESS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Get ready for a literary thrill ride! Acclaimed author Kay A. Oliver is ecstatic to announce the launch of her Kickstarter campaign for the highly anticipated sequel to Sisters In Cold Blood. Titled Five Pounds of Pressure, this new installment promises to elevate the suspense and excitement to new heights.Five Pounds of Pressure plunges readers deeper into a world brimming with mystery, excitement, and richly developed characters. Set against a backdrop of intrigue and discovery, the novel is poised to captivate fans with its thrilling narrative and exploration of resilience and human complexity.Join the adventure and be part of this dynamic journey by supporting the Kickstarter campaign! Backers will enjoy exclusive rewards, including autographed copies of the novel, special acknowledgment in the Thank You section, and the extraordinary chance for one lucky supporter to name a character within the story (with certain restrictions).Kickstarter Link:“I'm beyond excited to share *Five Pounds of Pressure* with you all!” says Kay A. Oliver.“I invite you to join me on this journey-your support will help make this thrilling story a reality and give you a unique opportunity to be part of the adventure.”Dive into the Kickstarter campaign to discover more about the project, make your pledge, and claim your rewards. The campaign will run for 40 days, offering fans and literary enthusiasts a chance to join in on this incredible literary adventure.For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact: Daxton at ...About Kay A. Oliver:Kay A. Oliver is a celebrated author with a flair for compelling storytelling. With a background in Radio/TV/Film and an MBA in Business, she leverages over three decades of entertainment experience in her writing. Oliver's novels, including Sisters In Cold Blood and Disturbed Tombs, are renowned for their gripping plots and resilient characters. A 2024 Inductee into Who's Who in America and recognize by her city in 2023 as a Woman of Distinction.

