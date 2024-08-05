Dr. Wade Newman Announces Prestigious Scholarship To Support Future Medical Professionals

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BELLEFONTE, Pa., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Wade Newman , a distinguished professional and philanthropist, is thrilled to announce the establishment of the "Dr. Wade Newman Scholarship for Future Doctors," a prestigious award aimed at recognizing and supporting exceptional undergraduate students in their pursuit of a medical career.

The Dr. Wade Newman Scholarship for Future Doctors was created to honor Dr. Newman's lifelong commitment to excellence, community service, and his unwavering dedication to improving healthcare outcomes. Through this scholarship, Dr. Newman seeks to empower the next generation of medical professionals who share his passion for making a positive impact on the lives of others.

To be eligible for the Dr. Wade Newman Scholarship for Future Doctors, applicants must be currently enrolled in an undergraduate program and pursuing a career in medicine.

The scholarship will award a one-time $1,000 prize to the selected recipient. The deadline to apply for the scholarship is April 15, 2025, and the winner will be announced on May 15, 2025.

The Dr. Wade Newman Scholarship for Future Doctors is a testament to the lasting impact one individual can have through their dedication, skill, and unwavering commitment to making a difference in the world.

About Dr. Wade Newman

Dr. Wade Newman is a distinguished dental professional whose career exemplifies a profound dedication to excellence in dentistry and unwavering commitment to community service. Graduating from West Virginia University School of Dentistry in 2000 with a Doctorate of Dental Surgery, Dr. Newman was recognized with numerous prestigious awards for his academic and clinical prowess, including the Excellence in Diagnosis Award and the International College of Dentists Outstanding Achievement Award.

Dr. Wade Newman's commitment to service extends beyond his professional practice. With over 20 years of military service in the Air National Guard, he achieved the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and contributed to numerous missions, including a significant humanitarian effort in Africa, providing essential dental care to over 300 villagers. His military and professional service reflect his deep-seated values of compassion, integrity, and dedication.

In 2018, Dr. Wade Newman founded Eagle Valley Family Dentistry. His legacy of service and excellence is also carried forward by his son, Dr. Jordan Newman, who has followed in his footsteps to become a skilled and caring dentist.

Website:

SOURCE Dr. Wade Newman Scholarship