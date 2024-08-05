Business Consort Digital & Social Media Academy Launches New Chartered Institute Of Marketing Qualifications

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Business Consort are one of the first, to launch NEW CIM qualifications to future-proof skills, promote digital agility and responsible marketing.

- Dawn McGruer FCIM - Founder of Business Consort AcademyMANCHESTER, CHESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Business Consort – Digital & Social Media Academy, a leading provider of digital marketing training, is proud to announce the launch of the NEW Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) Digital Marketing qualification. As one of the first study centres globally to offer this qualification, Business Consort is committed to future-proofing skills and promoting digital agility and responsible marketing practices.The CIM Digital Marketing qualification is designed to equip professionals with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in the ever-evolving digital landscape. With the rise of digital marketing, it has become crucial for businesses to have a strong online presence and engage with their target audience effectively. This qualification will provide individuals with the expertise to develop and implement successful digital marketing strategies, ensuring they stay ahead of the competition.In addition to the Diploma in Professional & Digital Marketing, Business Consort is also offering specialist awards in areas such as artificial intelligence, social media, content marketing, ecommerce and search engine optimisation and paid search management. These short qualifications are designed to provide individuals with a deeper understanding of specific digital marketing techniques and tools, allowing them to specialise in their chosen field and stand out in the job market.Business Consort – Digital & Social Media Academy is dedicated to providing high-quality, industry-recognised training to individuals and businesses. The launch of the CIM Digital Marketing qualification and specialist awards further solidifies their commitment to promoting digital agility and responsible marketing practices. With the rapid growth of the digital landscape, it is essential for professionals to continuously up-skill and stay updated with the latest trends and techniques, and Business Consort is here to support them in their journey.The academy is dedicated to providing affordable and accessible learning globally through online instant access courses, enabling students to study 24/7 at a time and pace that suits them. They have invested heavily in creating an immersive learning experience through their state-of-the-art app, global ranking Digital Marketing Made Easy podcast and study buddy group.With a 99% pass rate the CIM accredited study centre is the only academy that provides 1:1 tutor support to their students and after welcoming over 30,000 students to train with them have over 20 commendations for outstanding results achieved directly from the accrediting body.Our Price Guarantee means we are at least 50% cheaper than any study centre worldwide and therefore cannot be beaten on price.These new qualifications will definitely help bridge the digital skills gap in 2024 says Founder, Dawn McGruer FCIM FRSA AFC. We definitely stand out from other education providers as we are all practitioners who are living and breathing marketing through practical business application every day. We are marketing our own business and working with clients as well as sharing tips, tools, insights and expertise such as in my best-selling book Dynamic Digital Marketing published by Wiley which every one of our students has delivered to their door. We can pull from an array of case studies and offer real-world experience as marketing influencers and leaders so we are not just teaching theory but have a handle on what is working right now in business.For more information on the CIM Digital Marketing qualification and specialist awards, please visit the Business Consort – Digital & Social Media Academy website.

