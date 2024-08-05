Roberto Isaias Benefits 1,600 Children Monthly With Comprehensive Health Programs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Roberto Isaias has launched several revolutionary initiatives in the field of children's health

Roberto Isaías benefits 1,600 children monthly with comprehensive programs, providing complete medical care and continuous support for their development.

- Roberto Isaias Dassum

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Roberto Isaias has launched several revolutionary initiatives in the field of children's health, benefiting thousands of children.

Among the outstanding initiatives are the Growing with our children program and the early stimulation centers, both with a significant impact on the community of Guayaquil.

Roberto Isaias and his program "Growing up with our children" as an example of excellence

The program established by the Nahím Isaías Foundation serves 240 children by the age of five.

Its excellent performance allowed it to receive support from the Ministry of Economic Inclusion, the Ministry of Social Welfare and the Inter-American Development Bank.

Thanks to these resources, the program expanded rapidly, benefiting hundreds of children in very vulnerable sectors of Guayaquil.

With a rating of 98/100, this program has been recognized as one of the best activities carried out by a foundation, reaching 1,200 children.

Roberto Isaias Transforms the future with stimulation centers

Since 2010, the Early Stimulation Centers for children under 4 years of age have been a resounding success. Initially implemented in the Comprehensive Medical Centers, high demand led to the creation of three specialized centers.

More than 1,700 children attended these programs. The Roberto Isaias Foundation built the infrastructure, equipped the centers and offers comprehensive pediatric, dental and psychological services.

These centers operate under a very successful self-management system, ensuring sustainability and quality of service.

Comprehensive and sustainable care in the medical centers

The Nahím Isaías Barquet Foundation's Medical Centers attend an average of 1,600 children monthly in the area of pediatrics.

These centers provide comprehensive care ranging from physical health to emotional well-being, ensuring a healthy development for the children of the community.

Roberto Isaias and his commitment to children's health.

“Investing in children's health is one of the most powerful actions we can take. Every child we serve has the potential to change the world. By giving them the tools to grow up healthy and strong, we build a future full of hope and limitless possibilities.” Roberto Isaias Dassum.

The Isaias family continues to demonstrate how philanthropy can transform lives and communities.

Their child health support programs, ranging from early stimulation to comprehensive medical care, highlight the importance of a holistic approach to sustainable development and social well-being.

Roberto Isaias

PR Roberto Isaias

email us here