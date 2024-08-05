Quantiphi Ranked No. 54 On CRN's 2024 Fast Growth 150 List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Quantiphi , an AI-first digital engineering company today announced CRN, a brand of The Company, has ranked Quantiphi No. 54 on CRN's 2024 Fast Growth 150 List for being among the strongest-performing and fastest-growing solution providers in North America.

CRN's annual Fast Growth 150 list highlights leading integrators, managed service providers, strategic service partners and IT consultants that have achieved significant sales growth over the past two years, driven by forward-thinking strategies and deep technological expertise.

Co-Founder Asif Hasan said Quantiphi's inclusion in CRN's 2024 Fast Growth 150 List , is a testament to the company's dedication, expertise and grit over the past 11 years.

"We are honored to be recognized and highly ranked on CRN's esteemed Fast Growth 150 List," Hasan said. "Through AI-first digital engineering, we create economic value for our customers by making machines see things, hear things, understand language and recognize patterns, enabling faster, cheaper and smarter workflows. CRN's recognition serves as motivation for us to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible with AI and data science as we continue to scale alongside our customers."

"Companies spotlighted on the 2024 Fast Growth 150 leveraged extensive technology expertise along with innovative business strategies to accelerate growth and stay ahead of the curve in the always-changing IT landscape," CRN, The Channel Company VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor Jennifer Follett said. "This achievement demonstrates an exemplary commitment to success, agility in the face of rapid industry change and creative strategies that drive lasting results."

About Quantiphi

is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of business. Since its inception in 2013, Quantiphi has solved the toughest and most complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud and data engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve accelerated and quantifiable business results. Learn more at

