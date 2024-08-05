TOP HEALTHCARE COMMUNICATIONS FIRM ADDS HEALTH TECHNOLOGY PRACTICE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Prominent PR executive Alex Hunter joins Jarrard as SVP to lead practice

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., and CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As cutting-edge companies seek to transform the nation's complex healthcare system, strategic communications consultancy Jarrard Inc.

is investing in a tech practice to help organizations

navigate the rapidly evolving digital health and health landscape.

The digital health in the United States is projected to reach revenue of $50 billion in 2024. Driven by a combination of regulatory changes, technological advancements in digital health solutions, telemedicine, wearable devices and consumer demand, the market is expected to grow approximately 7.5 percent from 2024 to 2028 and reach almost $70 billion by 2028.

Over almost two decades, Jarrard has earned a reputation for providing strategic guidance to healthcare leaders. With that deep understanding of both the healthcare industry and the rapidly evolving technology landscape, Jarrard is fully positioned as a go-to partner for health tech companies looking to launch, build and protect market-share, navigate the regulatory environment and communicate to various stakeholders.

Meanwhile, many healthcare organizations need help keeping up with the pace of change within the digital health market. They seek expert guidance to navigate the complex regulatory landscape, evaluate new technologies such as Generative AI and integrate digital health solutions into their existing operations.

"We are intentionally expanding our work within the healthcare ecosystem to include the innovative tech companies that will help our country make a quantum leap to improve healthcare costs, accessibility and outcomes – for everyone," said Jarrard Inc. Co-Founder and President Anne Hancock Toomey .

"The addition of a Health Technology Practice to Jarrard's existing provider practice groups is an electrifying opportunity for the firm to expand its impact in the broader healthcare landscape. And there's no one more qualified than Alex Hunter to lead this new practice."

With more than 25 years of experience solving complex public relations challenges at technology companies and agencies, Alex Hunter was most recently co-founder of award-winning technology strategic communications agency, The Bulleit Group. There, he managed public relations and communications strategies for technology companies and venture capitalists including Google, Microsoft, Bridgewater, Collective Health, Cleo, Cruise (GM), eero (Amazon), Flexport, Samsara, Verkada, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Sequoia Capital.

Earlier in his career, Hunter was a vice president at San Francisco-based Cutline Communications, plus held senior communications roles at Palm, the smartphone manufacturer, Hewlett-Packard and Edelman.

In his new role as senior vice president and Health Technology Practice lead, Hunter captains a team of public relations and communications professionals who are working with

healthcare information technology (HCIT) and digital health companies as well as the venture capital and private equity firms that fund them. The team also partners with Jarrard's provider practice leads on initiatives related to technology for the largest and most influential hospitals, health systems and health services companies in the country.

"Our mission with the new practice is to help health tech companies navigate the complex communications landscape, amplify their brand presence and drive meaningful engagement with their target audiences," Hunter said.

Jarrard's Health Technology Practice services include crafting dynamic, nuanced narratives, executing targeted stakeholder engagement campaigns, creating engaging content across various platforms and implementing data-driven digital marketing strategies.

Since its founding in 2006, Jarrard has consistently experienced surging demand from healthcare organizations experiencing moments of transformative change, challenge and great opportunity.

"As healthcare continues to evolve, our firm remains dedicated to ongoing investments in our team and in our offerings," Toomey said. "We prioritize enriching our firm's capabilities and developing our team to best serve the industry."

To meet increasing demand for its healthcare advisory services, Jarrard Inc. has expanded its roster by more than 10 percent this year. The team now includes 83 full-time colleagues across 20 states.

Jarrard Inc. is a U.S. Top 10 strategic communications consulting firm focused exclusively on healthcare and the unique opportunities and challenges inherent in this sector. Founded in 2006, the firm has worked with more than 1,500 clients across 48 states and has led communications and political strategy on $75+ billion in announced M&A and partnership transactions.

Jarrard partners with leaders across the spectrum of healthcare in high stakes moments of growth, innovation, change, and reputational/public affairs challenges. This array of specialized services is tailored to support leaders in the most impactful parts of the ecosystem that are essential in transforming U.S. healthcare for the better. Jarrard Inc. is a division of Chartis, one of the nation's leading healthcare advisory firms. For more information, visit jarrardinc.

