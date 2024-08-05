Go Meatless On Mondays To Carry Family Nutrition Into Fall

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MISSION, Kan., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Getting back into a routine during the fall can be a struggle. Consider a schedule that dedicates more nights to long-term wellness with easy, nutritious recipes.

Cauliflower Tacos with Peanut Sauce

Veggie Stir Fry with Prune Teriyaki Sauce

Continue Reading

Registered dietitian Alexis Joseph recommends Meatless Mondays, which help her family create fruit- and vegetable-forward dishes with nutrient-dense ingredients. One ingredient to consider is California grown prunes from Sunsweet – a good source of vitamins and minerals that help maintain bone and heart health, keep you feeling full and are an all-natural source of fiber and healthy fat.

"Dedicating time each week to your overall nutrition with 'Meatless Mondays' will motivate you to add healthful staples like California grown prunes from Sunsweet to your diet

and make getting back into a routine easier," Joseph said. "It can also yield results. Research suggests eating 5-6 prunes each day may help prevent bone loss and improve risk factors for heart disease and inflammation."

Consider Joseph's Cauliflower Tacos with Peanut Sauce or Veggie Stir Fry for your next weeknight meal. Both spotlight California grown prunes as a substitute

for unhealthy fats and sugars to reduce calories and increase health benefits without losing flavor.

Find more mealtime inspiration at sunsweet .

Cauliflower Tacos with Peanut Sauce

Cook time: 30 minutes

Servings: 4

1



medium head cauliflower, chopped into florets (about 6-7 cups)

2



tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/2



teaspoon fine sea salt

8



tortillas





chopped green onions, for garnish

California grown prunes from Sunsweet , for serving

peanuts, for garnish

lime wedges, for serving

Cabbage Slaw:

3



cups shredded red cabbage

1/2



cup shredded carrots

1/3



cup cilantro, chopped

2



tablespoons fresh lime juice

1



teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil

2



teaspoons pure maple syrup

1/4



teaspoon fine sea salt

Peanut Sauce:

4



California grown prunes from Sunsweet

1/2



cup unsweetened non-dairy milk

1/3



cup natural salted peanut butter

3



tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce

1



tablespoon fresh lime juice

1/2



tablespoon maple syrup

1



teaspoon minced ginger

1



teaspoon sriracha

2





tablespoons water, plus additional for thinning (optional)

Preheat oven to 425 F.

On large baking sheet, place cauliflower in single layer. Add olive oil and salt; toss well to combine. Roast 30 minutes, tossing halfway through.

To make cabbage slaw: In medium mixing bowl, add cabbage, carrots, cilantro, lime juice, olive oil, maple syrup and salt. Toss to combine; set aside to soften.

To make peanut sauce:

In blender, blend prunes, milk, peanut butter, soy sauce, lime juice, maple syrup, ginger, sriracha and water until smooth. Taste and add more water, if desired.

Warm tortillas, fill with roasted cauliflower and top with slaw, peanut sauce, green onions, prunes and peanuts. Serve with lime wedges.

Veggie Stir Fry with Prune Teriyaki Sauce

Cook time: 15 minutes

Servings: 4

1



tablespoon toasted sesame oil

1/2



large onion, diced

salt, to taste, divided

3



cloves garlic, minced

1



tablespoon minced ginger

2



cups shredded carrots

1



red bell pepper, sliced

1



medium zucchini, diced

8



ounces sugar snap peas

pepper, to taste, divided

1/2



cup roasted salted cashews, plus additional for serving, divided

1



cup edamame

2-3



cups cooked jasmine rice, for serving

1/3



cup sliced green onions, for serving

California grown prunes from Sunsweet , for serving

Prune Teriyaki Sauce:

1



cup canned pineapple, plus 1/4 cup pineapple juice

1/4



cup California grown prunes from Sunsweet (about 6 prunes)

6



tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce

1



tablespoon pure maple syrup

1



tablespoon rice vinegar

1



garlic clove

1



teaspoon sriracha

In large skillet over medium heat, warm sesame oil. Once hot, add onion and pinch of salt; saute 5 minutes.

Add garlic and ginger; cook 30 seconds, or until fragrant. Add carrots, bell pepper, zucchini, snap peas and pinch of salt and pepper. Saute 10 minutes, stirring often, until veggies are crisp tender.

To make teriyaki sauce: In blender, blend pineapple, pineapple juice, prunes, soy sauce, maple syrup, rice vinegar, garlic and

sriracha until smooth.

Remove veggies from heat and stir in 1/2 cup cashews,

edamame and teriyaki sauce to coat. Season with salt and pepper, to taste, and serve on bed of rice garnished with green onions, prunes and additional cashews.

Photos courtesy of Alexis Joseph

Michael French

[email protected]

1-888-824-3337

href="" rel="nofollow" familyfeature

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary and eLivingToday .

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate