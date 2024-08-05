Kimpton Palladian Hotel Unveils Exclusive Pickleball Package In Washington State

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lobby of Kimpton Palladian Hotel, Seattle

First-of-Its-Kind Celebrates the Birthplace of Pickleball with Unforgettable Experience

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Kimpton Palladian Hotel is excited to launch an exclusive Pickleball package, the first of its kind in Washington state, the birthplace of Pickleball. As the fastest-growing sport in America with over 4.8 million participants nationwide, the Palladian Hotel located in downtown Seattle , is perfectly poised to offer this experience to its guests. Available for three select weekends only, this unique promotion offers guests an unparalleled Pacific Northwest experience, combining luxury accommodations, dining, and an immersive journey into the world of Pickleball.

Priced starting at $1,198, the Pickleball experience includes a 2-night stay at the Kimpton Palladian Hotel, renowned for its stylish sophistication and outstanding service. Guests will enjoy breakfast for two at Shaker & Spear restaurant and two complementary cocktails to unwind at the Pennyroyal bar. This package is available August 23 - 25, September 27 - 29, and October 18 -20.

The package features an iconic scenic ferry ride to Bainbridge Island, the founding home of Pickleball since 1965. Upon arrival, guests will be treated to a luxury van ride and a guided tour of the island led by certified PPR coaches and the owners of Frog Rock Pickleball Tour Company. This tour will provide an insider's look at Bainbridge Island's Pickleball history and its charming locale. Guests have the opportunity to play-in with locals for 90 minutes at the island's Founders Courts. Additionally, the package includes a custom set of Palladian Hotel Pickleball paddles, visors, and a tote bag to remember the experience. This package seamlessly blends luxury, sport, and local charm for an unforgettable Pickleball adventure.

"This initiative celebrates Pickleball's rich history while underscoring our commitment to offering memorable and distinctive experiences for our guests," said Dale Johnson, General Manager of the Kimpton Palladian Hotel. "We are delighted to offer this extraordinary promotion that combines luxury, history, and sport in a way that only Washington state can provide.”

Designed for both avid players and newcomers to the sport, this offering provides a perfect balance of relaxation and activity. With limited availability, this promotion is expected to sell out quickly.

For more information and to book the Pickleball package, please visit Kimpton Palladian Hotel website under "Packages & Promotions" or contact Dale Johnson at ....

About Kimpton Palladian Hotel

Located at 2000 Second Avenue, Seattle, WA 98121, in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood, the Kimpton Palladian Hotel combines contemporary style with historic charm. Known for its luxurious accommodations, personalized service, and exceptional dining experiences, the Palladian is a premier destination for travelers seeking a unique and memorable stay in the Emerald City.

