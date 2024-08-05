Executive Women's Forum 2024 Annual Conference,“Igniting Impact: Cyber, Privacy, Risk, And Leadership For Good”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Agenda Released: Women Leaders from TikTok, Google, Target, and More Lead Important Discussions on Tech and Leadership

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Executive Women's Forum (EWF), a Diversified Search Group Company, is delighted to announce the release of the highly anticipated 2024 Annual agenda.The 2024 program will open on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at the Hyatt Regency Hill Country in San Antonio, TX, bringing together over 700 women from diverse sectors to discuss critical issues in cybersecurity, privacy, risk management, and leadership.In accordance with the 2024 theme, "Igniting Impact: Cyber, Privacy, Risk and Leadership for Good," the agenda focuses on two primary tracks: Leadership and Tech. The Leadership track will highlight the intersection of positive psychology principles and leadership practices. The Tech track encourages creativity and original ideas, with a focus on topics such as generative AI, breach disclosure, crisis management, evolving cloud threats and mitigations, privacy, regulations, and more.The agenda features four keynote sessions lead by Edna Conway, CEO of EMC Advisors; Erika Casupanan, Keynote Speaker and Host, TV Personality, and Storyteller; Ayana Parsons, Co-Founder of the Fearless Fund; and Theresita Richard, Chief People & Culture Officer at Patagonia.Women thought leaders from TikTok, Google, PNC, PWC, U.S. Bank, Target, Cyber Risk Institute, Sightline Security, JPMorgan Chase, ADP, Labcorp, and more are leading sessions aimed at equipping attendees with strategies to navigate the complexities of today's cybersecurity world.In the Tech track, Google's Crystal Lister is presenting Beyond Blue Skies: The Evolving Cloud Threat Landscape and Relevant Mitigations. In the Leadership track, Breakwater Consulting's Jaye Smith will share a model of organizational and personal change in her session Engage, Motivate, and Lead Through Appreciative Inquiry.This conference empowers women leaders to drive positive change in their organizations and communities by addressing challenges in the cybersecurity, risk, and privacy landscapes. The program features engaging keynote sessions, panel discussions, interactive workshops, and crucial networking designed to foster meaningful relationships.Don't miss this opportunity to join fellow women trailblazers in cybersecurity and business leadership at the forefront of driving impactful change.For more information and to secure your spot, visit the EWF Annual Conference website.# # #Founded in 2002, the Executive Women's Forum (EWF), a Diversified Search Group company, is the premier member organization dedicated to engaging, advancing, and developing women leaders in cybersecurity, IT risk management, governance, risk, compliance, and privacy. The EWF provides education, access, and opportunities for women at every stage of their careers. For more information, visit .

