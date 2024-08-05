Craig J. Zucker Joins Service Coordination, Inc. As SVP Of Strategic Development And Government Relations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Today, Service Coordination, Inc. (SCI) announced the appointment of Craig J. Zucker as Senior Vice President of Strategic Development and Relations. In this pivotal role, Zucker's extensive experience will be instrumental in enhancing SCI's goals for increasing impact and exploring opportunities for service expansion.

"We are tremendously excited to welcome Craig Zucker to our team," said John Dumas , President and CEO of SCI. "His expertise and proven leadership in government and business development makes him well-suited to lead our strategic growth. By embodying our core values of putting people first, his addition to SCI's senior leadership team marks a significant step forward in our mission to enhance services within communities we serve."

"I am honored to join the incredible team at SCI during such a transformative time," said Craig Zucker . "Their commitment to innovation and community service aligns with long-held personal values, and I look forward to collaborating on and leading strategic initiatives that will support growth and strengthen impact."

Zucker brings over 27 years of experience in government, healthcare, business development, and public service. He will continue to serve as a Maryland State Senator, representing District 14 in Montgomery County, where he is a Budget and Taxation Committee member and chairs the Capital Budget Subcommittee. His distinguished career includes roles such as Special Assistant and Deputy Chief of Staff to the Maryland State Comptroller, Director of Home Care for a trade association, County District Director to a Member of Congress, and Staff Director to a state official.

Most recently, Zucker was the Vice President of Business Development at Aparagon in Columbia, Maryland. There, he led strategic partnerships and business development operations, market research, and client engagement. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from St. Thomas Aquinas College and a Master's Degree in Government from Johns Hopkins University.

