ITAÚ UNIBANCO 2Q24 Results

ITAÚ UNIBANCO 2Q24 Results
Date
8/5/2024 12:16:14 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
SÃO PAULO, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 7th, at 9 a.m. (EDT) and 10 a.m. (Brasília time), we will present our 2Q24 results in Portuguese and English, in an interactive meeting, with a Q&A session at the end.
To take part in the interactive meeting, register at the following link:
The participants in our interactive meeting will be: Milton Maluhy – CEO and Renato Lulia – Head of Corporate Strategy, Investor Relations and Corporate Development.
Results will be published in the investor relations website on August 6th, after trading hours.
Follow Itaú Unibanco's latest news on our Investor Relations website.
CONTACT:
Itaú Unibanco – Comunicação Corporativa
Phone: (11) 5019-8880 / 8881
E-mail:
[email protected]
SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
MENAFN05082024003732001241ID1108518688
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.