Brazil Games Returns To Gamescom 2024 With A Strong Delegation Of Innovative Game Developers

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Brazil Games , a partnership between Abragames and ApexBrasil, the Brazilian Trade and Agency, the leading force behind the burgeoning Brazilian gaming industry, is thrilled to announce its participation in Gamescom 2024. The event, one of the world's largest gaming fairs, will take place from August 21-24, 2024, in Cologne, Germany.This year, Brazil Games brings an impressive lineup of more than 30 companies , showcasing the diverse and innovative talent from Brazil's game development scene. The delegation includes renowned studios like ARVORE Immersive Games, Hoplon, and Double Dash Studios, among others. Each company will present their latest projects and their amazing catalog of game services, offering attendees a glimpse into the vibrant and creative Brazilian gaming industry.Brazil Games has organized several networking events to foster connections and collaborations. Key events include:Brazilian BreakfastDate: Wednesday, August 21Time: 10:00 - 12:00Location: Brazil Games Stand (Hall 3.2 Stand B010g - C011g)No sign-up required.São Paulo Day Networking EventDate: Thursday, August 22Time: 16:00 - 18:00Location: Brazil Games Stand (Hall 3.2 Stand B010g - C011g)No sign-up required.These events are open to all Gamescom attendees and provide a fantastic opportunity to network with some of the most creative minds in the gaming industry.For more information on Brazil Games' participation and a complete list of companies, visit Brazil Games at Gamescom 2024.This year, Abragames/Brazil Games will have the support of the state and city of São Paulo (InvestSP, São Paulo State Department of Culture, ADSampa, SP Negócios, and Spcine), which will feature an exclusive space for São Paulo companies in the Brazilian area. Rio Grande do Sul, through SEDEC (Secretary of Economic Development), will also be present to support companies from the state.About AbragamesFounded in 2004 by a group of game development companies, Abragames, the Brazilian Association of Game Developers, emerged as a non-profit organization with the goal of strengthening the national game development industry. Abragames' mission is to coordinate, strengthen, and promote the Brazilian digital game industry through representation and dialogue within both the national and international ecosystems, fostering an understanding of all elements within our value chain. Additionally, Abragames promotes events and partnerships aimed at advancing the state of the art in game development in BrazilAbout Brazil GamesThe Brazil Games Export Sector Project is a non-profit program created by Abragames (Brazilian Game Developers Association) in partnership with ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency). Its aim is to strengthen the Brazilian digital gaming industry by providing training and creating new business opportunities for Brazilian companies in the international market. Here's how to participate in the Brazil Games Project: See here.About ApexBrasilThe Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad and attract foreign investments to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. In order to achieve its goals, ApexBrasil carries out several trade promotion initiatives aimed at promoting Brazilian products and services abroad, such as prospective and trade missions, business rounds, support to the participation of Brazilian companies in major international fairs, visits of foreign buyers and opinion makers to learn about the Brazilian productive structure, among other business platforms that also aim at strengthening the Brazil brand. The Agency also acts in a coordinated way with public and private players to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) to Brazil with a focus on strategic sectors for the development of the competitiveness of Brazilian companies and the country.

