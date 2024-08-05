Culver's And JJ Watt Team Up For JJ's Way Meal

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Wisconsin-born restaurant chain and star collaborate for Culver's first celebrity meal;

$1 donated to JJ Watt Foundation for each meal sold

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing up in Pewaukee, Wisconsin, JJ Watt often found himself celebrating moments big or small with a meal at Culver's . And while a legendary football career and budding sports presence have brought him around the world, JJ's journey has led him right back where he started. Now, Culver's guests nationwide can eat just like the former superstar, as Culver's is introducing the JJ's Way meal.

Former NFL star and lifelong Culver's fan JJ Watt has partnered with the Wisconsin-based chain for the JJ's Way meal.

Curated by JJ Watt himself, the JJ's Way meal includes a Culver's Deluxe, Wisconsin Cheese Curds, Culver's Signature Root Beer and Turtle Sundae (with Chocolate Fresh Frozen Custard). For every JJ's Way meal sold between Aug. 5 and Sept. 29, Culver's will donate $1 to the JJ Watt Foundation.

Through his time playing for the Wisconsin Badgers, Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals, Watt has made it a point to stop at Culver's whenever he can-and he developed a go-to order in the process. Today through Sept. 29, guests who order the JJ's Way meal will receive a taste of Wisconsin curated by JJ himself:



Culver's Deluxe

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

Culver's Signature Root Beer Turtle Sundae (with Chocolate Fresh Frozen Custard)

Because Culver's and JJ also share a passion for giving back to the communities they call home, Culver's will make a $1 donation to the JJ Watt Foundation

for every JJ's Way meal sold (up to $100,000). The Foundation, which JJ founded in 2011, has raised over $7.1 million to support after-school athletics programs at middle schools across the nation.

"Culver's is born and raised in Wisconsin, and we couldn't imagine a more perfect partner for our first celebrity meal than JJ Watt," said Julie Fussner, Culver's chief marketing officer. "We know our guests will have a lot of fun experiencing Culver's the way JJ does with the JJ's Way meal-and giving back to a great cause while they do it."

"I grew up going to Culver's all the time, so ButterBurgers and Fresh Frozen Custard bring back a lot of great memories," said JJ Watt. "It's crazy to think about having my own meal at a place I've been visiting with my friends and family since I was a kid, and I can't wait to share it with Culver's guests from back home in Wisconsin to Texas to Arizona and everywhere in between."

JJ maintains that visiting Culver's has always made him feel like he's at home-no matter where he is. To hear JJ describe in his own words how special it is to team up with Culver's for the JJ's Way meal, visit .

Guests interested in ordering their JJ's Way meal ahead of their visit can do so through the

Culver's website

To find the nearest Culver's location, visit the Restaurant Locator .

About Culver's:

For 40 years, Culver's guests have been treated to cooked-to-order food made with farm-fresh ingredients and served with a smile. The ever-expanding franchise system now numbers over 970 family-owned and operated restaurants in 26 states. The restaurants' nationally recognized customer service is based on small-town, Midwestern values, genuine friendliness and an unwavering commitment to quality. Signature items include the award-winning ButterBurger, made from fresh, never frozen beef, and Fresh Frozen Custard, including the famous Flavor of the Day program. For more information, visit

or connect with Culver's on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok

and Twitter .



About The Justin J. Watt Foundation:



The Justin J. Watt Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides funding for after-school athletic programs for middle-school aged children. To date they have donated over $7 Million! The goal is to provide opportunities for these students to become involved in athletics, so that they may learn the character traits of accountability, teamwork, leadership, work ethic, and perseverance, while in a safe and supervised environment with their peers. For more information about the Justin J. Watt Foundation and event, visit



