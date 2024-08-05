Lionbridge Leverages AI Expertise To Deliver High-Quality Data Sets To Power Llms And AI Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- John Fennelly, Chief Executive Officer of LionbridgeWALTHAM, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lionbridge , a global leader in language services and artificial intelligence (AI), today announced the launch of Lionbridge Aurora AI StudioTM, designed to help companies train data sets to enable advanced AI solutions and applications. Lionbridge has consistently worked with the world's largest, most complex companies to deliver the highest-quality curated data. This launch builds on Lionbridge's deep reputation for quality and commitment to providing a comprehensive suite of solutions for its customers.Driven by loyal customer demand and the industry's growing need for high-quality training data, Lionbridge's AI Training services, featuring Aurora AI Studio and its global community of linguists and experts, will empower AI and machine learning developers and companies looking to leverage the expanding suite of Large Language Models (LLMs). Through annotation, data curation, output ranking, taxonomy development, prompt engineering, cultural adaptation, and validation and testing, Lionbridge aims to help customers achieve more accurate and reliable models to support better commercial outcomes.Lionbridge has appointed Will Rowlands-Rees, Lionbridge's Chief AI Officer, to oversee the platform's deployment and growth. Rowlands-Rees brings a wealth of experience in product innovation and will lead the company's overall AI strategy, ensuring Lionbridge remains at the forefront of this rapidly evolving field.“We are incredibly excited to announce our increased focus and investment in the AI training sector through the launch of Aurora AI Studio,” said John Fennelly, Chief Executive Officer of Lionbridge.“This effort reflects our commitment to driving innovation in the AI landscape. Will's strategic vision, combined with the investments in our AI-enabled technology platform, will ensure we deliver high-quality, scalable data solutions.”“Customers have long trusted Lionbridge to deliver leading-edge AI programs,” said Rowlands-Rees.“This service expansion signifies a strategic pivot towards providing the industry a more comprehensive suite of AI solutions. I look forward to working with our experienced team of AI experts to further develop and refine our industry-leading technology and solutions.”For more information about Lionbridge's AI Training Solutions, please visit .About LionbridgeLionbridge partners with brands to break barriers and build bridges all over the world. For over 25 years, we have helped companies connect with their global customers and employees by delivering translation and localization solutions in 350+ languages. Through our world-class platform, we orchestrate a network of passionate experts across the globe who partner with brands to create culturally rich experiences. Relentless in our love of linguistics, we use the best of human and machine intelligence to forge understanding that resonates with our customers' clients. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, Lionbridge maintains solution centers in 24 countries. Learn more at .

