7EDGE Achieves AWS Saas Competency, Reinforcing Leadership In Cloud-Native Solutions

AWS SaaS Competency. This distinguished recognition underscores 7EDGE's deep expertise and proven success in designing and building innovative software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for enterprises and startups on the AWS cloud platform.

The AWS SaaS Competency differentiates 7EDGE as an AWS Partner with extensive experience in designing, building, and migrating applications to a SaaS architecture on AWS. By achieving this competency, 7EDGE has demonstrated its ability to deliver robust, scalable, and secure SaaS solutions that meet customers' evolving needs across various industries.

"Achieving the AWS SaaS Competency is a significant milestone for 7EDGE," said Ashu Kajekar , Founder & CEO at 7EDGE. "It not only validates our team's unwavering commitment to helping customers harness the power of the cloud to drive digital transformation and achieve their business goals but our expertise and processes that help us distinguish ourselves."

The AWS Competency Program is designed to help customers identify AWS Partners with specialized expertise and proven success in specific solution areas. By achieving the AWS SaaS Competency, 7EDGE has demonstrated its technical proficiency and customer focus, positioning itself as a trusted advisor for organizations seeking to leverage SaaS on AWS.

7EDGE's SaaS Application Development caters to businesses across the spectrum, from startups to established enterprises. By meticulously selecting tenancy models and crafting feature sets aligned with each development stage, they guide customers through their cloud journey. 7EDGE's unique approach of tailoring solutions to individual needs and leveraging AWS's full capabilities to create differentiated product offerings sets them apart. Their comprehensive suite of services empowers the creation of next-generation SaaS applications.

"We are thrilled to achieve the AWS SaaS Competency, further solidifying our strategic partnership with AWS," said Nidarshan KS, Vice President, Sales at 7EDGE. "This recognition empowers us to accelerate customer success by delivering exceptional SaaS solutions built on the robust foundation of AWS."

7EDGE has further solidified its commitment to delivering robust and efficient cloud solutions by achieving the Well-Architected Partner Program in the past as well.

About 7EDGE

7EDGE is a Digital Product Engineering Company based in Bengaluru, India. Their core expertise lies in crafting modern applications with cloud-native services, specializing in microservices and serverless architecture tailored to the requirements of enterprises and startups alike. They deliver unparalleled solutions to industries and companies across the globe.

Their proficiency extends to transforming legacy monolithic applications into API-driven microservices applications, fostering scalability and agility. Furthermore, they leverage serverless architecture and cloud-native services to deploy highly scalable infrastructure, ensuring businesses stay ahead in the digital landscape.

