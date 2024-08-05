Los Defensores Celebrates 40 Years Of Dedicated Service And Community Empowerment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Nicole Cordero, Vice President of Corporate Affairs & MarketingLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Los Defensores, the first nationwide and leading brand committed to connecting the Latino community across the United States to qualified legal services, proudly marks a significant milestone: four decades of unwavering dedication and service. As a trusted national brand for forty years, Los Defensores has been a beacon for providing access to crucial legal support for underserved and marginalized communities nationwide.Continuing its mission to empower underrepresented communities within the legal system, Los Defensores has consistently ensured access to the quality legal representation our community deserves. Since 1984, Los Defensores has been the leading nationwide brand, empowering Latinos by connecting them to the legal services they need. Over the past four decades, the company has helped over 3 million Latinos across generations by connecting them to attorneys who fight to safeguard their rights.Jaime Jarrín, renowned as the iconic Spanish-language voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers and a trailblazer in sports broadcasting, has been an integral part of Los Defensores' identity. Since 1985, Jaime and his son Jorge Jarrín have been the beloved faces and voices of the company's legendary Spanish-language television ads, making them a cherished part of our community's history, collective nostalgia, and the Latino pop culture zeitgeist in the U.S.“At Los Defensores, our confidence stems from the deep connections we've cultivated with the communities we serve and the families we've supported for the past forty years. We are committed to strengthening our bond with local communities and enhancing our relationships for many more years to come,” said Nicole Cordero, Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Marketing at Los Defensores.As part of its commitment to corporate social responsibility, Los Defensores has partnered with the Jaime y Blanca Jarrin Foundation (JBJF) to establish the Los Defensores Scholarship. This initiative supports aspiring lawyers and journalists, helping them overcome financial and societal barriers to achieve their educational and professional goals. This year alone, $50,000 in scholarships have been awarded to college and law school students. At the upcoming 40th Anniversary Gala on August 15th, hosted at the Petersen Automotive Museum, Los Defensores will unveil a groundbreaking community initiative. This new effort will significantly advance the company's longstanding commitment to corporate social responsibility and community empowerment.“Being a pioneer embodies innovation, courage, and vision. It captures the essence of pushing boundaries, breaking molds, and shaping the future. Forty years signify legacy, experience, trustworthiness, familiarity, and loyalty. As we embark on this new chapter, our journey is just beginning. Together, we will strengthen and expand our connection, making it bigger and better than ever,” concluded Cordero.Mary Ann Walker founded Los Defensores after years of working as an interpreter in the Los Angeles Court system. She recognized the need for accessible legal support for the Latino community and created Los Defensores to bridge that gap. Los Defensores' values-accessibility, simplicity, empowerment, protection, and connection-drive the company to empower its communities by providing access to quality legal representation and Spanish legal resources nationwide.About Los DefensoresLos Defensores is a distinguished legal service provider committed to supporting the Latino community across the United States. With a history dating back to 1984, the firm leverages its vast network of over 200 attorneys to assist in various legal areas, including personal injury, workplace accidents, and employment law. Renowned for its accessibility, Los Defensores connects Latinos to attorneys who offer free legal consultations in Spanish, ensuring their services are understandable and approachable. They aim to connect clients with legal support within 10 minutes, operating around the clock emphasizing speed and quality in their client service.###Media Contact:Marco GonzalezPR for Los Defensores818.653.1357...

