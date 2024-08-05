WULF ALERT: Terawulf Inc. Investigated For Securities Fraud; Block & Leviton Encourages Investors Who Have Lost Money To Contact The Firm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating TeraWulf (Nasdaq: WULF) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their TeraWulf Inc. should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit



What is this all about?

Shares of TeraWulf Inc. are down 23% following a Hunterbrook report that TeraWulf has been falsely branding itself as a "zero-carbon Bitcoin miner." According to Hunterbrook, "The only way TeraWulf can legally substantiate its zero-carbon claims is by purchasing renewable energy credits (RECs), according to New York and federal regulators, but a TeraWulf spokesperson confirmed that the company has not done so."

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased TeraWulf Inc. common stock and has seen their shares fall may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website , by email at ... , or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Whistleblower?

If you have non-public information about TeraWulf Inc., you should consider assisting in our investigation or working with our attorneys to file a report with the Securities Exchange Commission under their whistleblower program. Whistleblowers who provide original information to the SEC may receive rewards of up to 30% of any successful recovery. For more information, contact Block & Leviton at ... or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

