POOPIE SUITS TO SPEAK AT SUB VET NATIONAL CONVENTION IN CLEVELAND ON 21 AUG 2024

Will Address Sub Vets who have been Qualified In Submarines for 50 Years or More - members of the prestigious Holland Club

- Frank HoodNASHUA, NH, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Poopie Suits duo of Charles and Frank Hood, co-authors of 9 with true, unknown stories from the rich history of the US Submarine Force, have been invited to speak to the United States Submarine Veterans, Inc. (USSVI) National Convention, in Cleveland, on Wednesday, 21 August.Poopie Suits donated the first $50,000 of its proceeds from the sale of the books to the USSVI Scholarship Fund.From the USSVI Scholarship Fund website:“Few gifts are greater than the gift of knowledge. With it comes a strength of spirit and purpose, an inner confidence, an awareness of self, a sensitivity to the needs of others, and a humbling of the mind. And you can, no matter how small the gift, be a part of helping make that happen for someone!The US Submarine Veterans' Charitable Foundation Scholarship Fund is exclusively directed toward providing part of the bridge spanning the gap between the educational resources the Submarine Veteran's candidate child has available and what may be needed to advance their education and knowledge acquisition.”The Hood brothers made the donation to this Fund their primary reason for collecting, editing, and publishing the stories as a method to document for posterity the real day-to-day life aboard a submarine, as opposed to the many fictional books already in the market.Their first book –“Poopie Suits and Cowboy Boots Tales From a Submarine Officer From The Height of The Cold War” was released in 2018 and has received great acclaim, being in the Top 100 Books All Time about Submarines and in the Top 100 list of books on the Cold War Genre on Amazon.Last July, the brothers also donated another $2,000 to this Fund, bringing their total donation to $52,000.This year they plan to donate the proceeds from the sale of all books during the week of the Convention to this charitable Fund as well.There are now 8 books – in 2 Series. The Sub Tales Series and The Silent Service Remembers Series.The books are available in Soft Cover or Kindle Format, and 4 of them have audio versions, narrated by a sub vet who is a professional narrator.You can see the difference and find out more about each book atYou can find our more about the USSVI National Convention at************************END**************************************

