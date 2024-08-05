Two Held For Cheating People Over Gold Trade In Goa

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, Aug 5 (IANS) The Goa have arrested two persons for allegedly cheating investors in the coastal state to the tune of Rs 5.8 crore on the pretext of supplying coins and biscuits.

Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) Rahul Gupta said that Mohd Shrif Wasim Khan and four others, residents of Goa, had complained about the accused person namely Akshay Anant Sawant of Mumbai, stating that he had cheated them in the trade. Thereafter the police had started investigating the case registered at Porvorim police station, which was transferred to the Crime Branch.

“Akshay Sawant is the proprietor of Shri. Venkateshwar Bullion Gold company and he had introduced himself as a trader of gold. He had asked all the complainants to be his agents and to get investors into his company,” the police said.

“He then induced agents to get money from investors in return of gold coins/ biscuits or as investment into his gold trade and failed to return the gold coins/ biscuits, or profit on the invested amount. He cheated the complainants and various investors to the tune of Rs. 5,79,77,000,”the police said.

According to the police he had been absconding since April 2023 after committing the offence.

“The arrested accused persons have been identified as Akshay Anant Sawant, 34, and Pallavi Ghadge, 33, native of Sion (East) Mumbai for cheating innocent people to the tune of Rs. 5,79,77,000,” the police said.

The police have recovered 20 passbooks of different banks, 13 cheque books, one laptop, 14 mobile phones, 11 SIM cards and other gadgets from the accused persons.

Their bank accounts showing Rs 17 lakh in deposits have been frozen.

The police informed that there are cases registered against Akshay Anant Sawant at Kankavli police station in Sindhudurg, Bhuinj police station, and at Kidwai Marg police station- Brihan Mumbai, Maharashtra.