Conexon Connect Continues To Bridge Georgia's Digital Divide, Completes Its Third Fiber-To-The-Home Network

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Partnership with Washington EMC delivers multi-gigabit-speed internet access to more than 12,000 homes and businesses across co-op's rural 10-county service territory

Conexon Connect

the internet service provider (ISP) formed by rural fiber broadband leader Conexon

Conexon , has completed its third electric cooperative fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network, also marking its third broadband project completion in the state of Georgia.

The 2,500-mile, multi-gigabit network, built in partnership with Sandersville-based Washington EMC , was announced in April 2021 and completed in July 2024.

The completion of Conexon Connect's third project continues the ISP's growth trajectory as one of the nation's premier rural providers and furthers its footprint and ability to serve rural Americans with world-class internet. The first Conexon Connect project, a 2,100-mile FTTH network launched in partnership with Georgia-based Southern Rivers Energy, was completed in fall 2023 while a project built in partnership with Middle Georgia EMC finished earlier this year. All projects have been completed anywhere from six months to a year ahead of schedule.

"In the last three years, the EMCs in Georgia have built a tremendous amount of fiber. We are serving areas that have never had service before," Washington EMC CEO Wendy Sellers said. "Everyone is realizing now that co-ops can get this done. If you give us space and let us go to work, we can build these fiber networks. That's what we do. We build infrastructure to serve our members. It's amazing how much we've all accomplished together."

The $54.5 million Connect, powered by Washington EMC, network now reaches 100 percent of the EMC's 12,200 members across 10 counties in rural Georgia. The fiber-optic network provides members access to multi-gigabit-speed symmetrical internet capabilities, offering the same fast download and upload speeds, reliable phone service, and delivering the benefits of smart grid capabilities to the co-op's electrical infrastructure.

"Over the past year, we have announced the completion of three EMC fiber broadband projects in Georgia. Completion to us means that every member of an EMC has access to world-class internet service," said Conexon co-CEO Jonathan Chambers. "Across the country, the tally of completed electric cooperative fiber networks has reached two dozen and twenty more will be completed this year. The numbers may suggest that building 2,500-mile fiber networks in rural America is routine. There is nothing routine about the work that was done by Washington EMC. The work was extraordinary.

"The leadership shown by Wendy Sellers and her board of directors was in keeping with a proud tradition among rural electric cooperatives: Service to others. Help to those who most need it. Perseverance. Washington EMC is an example to us all."

Washington EMC was the fourth partnership project announced by Conexon Connect. Since that time, the ISP has rapidly expanded and today has 20 FTTH projects across seven states, set to reach nearly 400,000 rural homes and businesses upon completion of those projects.

"It was a privilege for us three years ago to stand with Wendy, the Washington EMC Board, members of the community and the co-op as we announced our plans to bring fiber internet to an area that was tremendously underserved," Conexon Founding Partner and co-CEO Randy Klindt said. "Today we're proud to have accomplished what we committed to do and are excited about the future of Washington EMC's communities as they thrive and realize the benefits world-class broadband can bring."

About Conexon

Conexon is an industry-leading broadband network design, construction and operations firm working with electric cooperatives, communities and other entities to deploy fiber to the home across rural America. Since its inception a decade ago, Conexon has collaborated with electric cooperatives across 80 markets to launch and deploy fiber-to-the-home networks in their territories, with more than 20 projects now reaching 100 percent of members. The company's internet service provider, Connect, today delivers multi-gigabit speed internet across many of those markets. Through Conexon's work with its partners, nearly 3 million rural Americans now have access to fiber to the home, with more than 1.1 million connected. The company has designed more than 200,000 miles of fiber, and builds more than 50,000 miles annually. With more than $2 billion in federal, state, and local grants and subsidies for FTTH projects, Conexon and its partners have collectively secured more federal broadband funding for fiber construction than any other group in the country.

About Conexon Connect

Conexon Connect, the fiber-to-the-home internet service provider (ISP) formed and operated by Conexon, is an emerging local broadband leader in rural communities across the country. Connect works predominantly with electric cooperatives and communities, building networks using Conexon's proven methodology and architecture that leverage existing infrastructure to power reliable and affordable 100 percent fiber broadband service for rural homes and businesses. Connect currently operates in Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Missouri.

