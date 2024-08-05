Payblox Sponsors Flow Shooting Academy Event To Empower Underprivileged Youth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PayBlox, a leading merchant account based in Massachusetts, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Flow Shooting Academy event, taking place on Wednesday, August 7th, 2024. PayBlox has partnered with Flow Shooting Academy, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing underprivileged youth with opportunities to discover their potential, foster their passion for basketball, and develop the skills they need to succeed both on and off the court.

The event will feature a series of basketball clinics, mentorship sessions, and team-building activities designed to inspire and empower young participants. Each youth attending the clinic will receive a backpack filled with school supplies, helping to ensure they are prepared for the upcoming school year. PayBlox's support helps ensure that the academy can continue to offer these vital programs free of charge to the youth who need them most.

"We are thrilled to sponsor the Flow Shooting Academy event," said Brett Husak, owner and founder of

PayBlox . "Supporting initiatives that positively impact the community aligns with our core values. We believe in the power of sports to teach important life skills, and we are committed to helping these young athletes achieve their full potential. This is only the beginning as we strive to impact positively and educate through sports the future leaders of our communities."

Last month, PayBlox partnered with Flow Shooting Academy in Orlando, marking the start of a promising collaboration. The Orlando event garnered national attention with a feature by TMZ Sports, highlighting the camp's success and impact. PayBlox will continue to support the academy as it expands to Boston, the Dominican Republic, Tampa, Jacksonville, and New York. The ongoing partnership underscores PayBlox's dedication to fostering growth and development in communities both locally and globally.

Flow Shooting Academy's mission is to create a nurturing environment where underprivileged youth can thrive. By combining high-quality basketball training with life skills education, the academy aims to equip participants with the tools they need for future success. The support from sponsors like PayBlox is crucial in making these programs accessible to all.

The event will be held at Theodore Gibson Park and is expected to draw a large number of participants from the local community. PayBlox and Flow Shooting Academy invite media representatives to attend and cover the inspiring stories of the young athletes benefiting from this initiative.

About Flow Shooting Academy

Flow Shooting Academy is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing underprivileged youth with opportunities to discover their potential through basketball. The academy focuses on developing not only athletic skills but also life skills, ensuring participants are prepared for success both on and off the court. For more information, visit

FlowShootingAcademy .

About PayBlox

PayBlox is a leading merchant account platform designed to streamline payment processing for business owners. Based in Massachusetts, PayBlox specializes in providing innovative solutions that help businesses manage transactions efficiently and securely. Our platform offers a comprehensive suite of payment processors tailored to meet the unique needs of various industries. Committed to supporting business growth and development, PayBlox continually strives to deliver exceptional service and cutting-edge technology to our clients. For more information, visit .

Press Contact:

Brett

Husak

8447292569

PayBlox