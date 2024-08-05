Querysurge Celebrates Milestone Achievement: Over 3,000 Professionals Certified

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QuerySurge, the industry-leading provider of intelligent, AI-driven data testing solutions, is proud to announce that over 3,000 professionals worldwide have received QuerySurge certifications. This significant milestone highlights the growing recognition of the importance of data quality and the value of QuerySurge's innovative in ensuring the accuracy and reliability of enterprise data.

Empowering Professionals with Cutting-Edge Skills

QuerySurge surpasses 3,000 certs

The QuerySurge Certification Program is designed to equip data professionals with the skills and knowledge needed to effectively use QuerySurge's robust data testing capabilities. Certified professionals gain a deep understanding of automated data testing, enhancing their ability to detect and address data issues quickly and accurately. These certifications are increasingly becoming a benchmark of excellence in the field of data quality management.



Comprehensive Curriculum Tailored for Success

he QuerySurge Certification Program offers a comprehensive curriculum that covers a wide range of topics essential for mastering data testing and validation. QuerySurge offers 6 self-paced training programs along with certification exams. They are offered for free to all

QuerySurge customers and alliances partners and are offered for free to the general testing community on a quarterly basis. The offerings are:



Certified BI Report Tester

Certified DevOps for Data Tester

Certified ETL Tester

QuerySurge Certified Practitioner

QuerySurge Certified Administrator Certified Sales Representative

A Testimony to QuerySurge's Industry Leadership

CEO Bill Hayduk expressed pride in the program's success: "Reaching this milestone of 3,000 certified professionals is a testament to QuerySurge's commitment to advancing data quality across industries. Our certification program not only empowers individuals with critical skills but also ensures that organizations can trust the integrity of their data. We are thrilled to see the growing number of professionals who are leveraging QuerySurge to drive their data quality initiatives forward."

Driving Data Quality Across Industries

Certified QuerySurge professionals are making a significant impact across a diverse range of industries, including finance, healthcare, retail, and technology. By ensuring data accuracy and reliability, these professionals are helping organizations make better-informed decisions, improve operational efficiencies, and maintain regulatory compliance.

Join the QuerySurge Certification Program

As the demand for data quality expertise continues to rise, QuerySurge remains dedicated to supporting the professional development of data testers, analysts, and engineers. The QuerySurge Certification Program offers comprehensive training and resources to help individuals enhance their skills and advance their careers.

For more information about the QuerySurge Certification Program and to join the growing community of certified professionals, visit .

About QuerySurge

QuerySurge is the leading enterprise data testing solution that leverages generative AI to automate the ETL testing of data warehouses, big data lakes, business intelligence reports and enterprise apps with full DevOps functionality for continuous testing.

With its powerful and intelligent testing capabilities, QuerySurge helps organizations validate data quickly, efficiently, and accurately, driving better business outcomes.

